Key Healthcare Featured as Leading Resource for Teen Social Media Addiction by France 24

Social media addiction is a rapidly growing crisis, and we are proud to stand at the forefront of providing real solutions for teens and families who are struggling. Post this

The France 24 Focus segment shed light on the growing legal and public health crisis surrounding social media addiction in adolescents. As families across the United States seek justice through a landmark trial against major social media companies like Facebook, the segment highlighted the urgent need for professional mental health resources to support affected teens and their families.

Key Healthcare was prominently featured as a leading treatment destination for teens equipped to address the behavioral and psychological impacts of social media addiction.

Key Healthcare's Expertise in Teen Mental Health

Key Healthcare specializes in adolescent mental health treatment, offering comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to help teens overcome mental health challenges and addictions, including social media addiction.

With a compassionate, individualized approach, Key Healthcare's clinical team addresses the root causes of compulsive digital behaviors and supports lasting recovery.

"Every parent watching this is wondering if it could be their kid. The honest answer is yes, it could be," said Ryan Blivas, Co-Founder of Key Healthcare. "We're seeing social media addiction drive depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation in our admissions every week, and the families in the France24 piece are not outliers. There is a way through it, and we're showing parents what that looks like."

A Growing Crisis

Research shows that the average teenager spends over four hours per day on social media platforms designed to maximize engagement through dopamine-driven feedback loops.

The consequences include disrupted sleep, declining academic performance, anxiety, depression, and diminished self-worth.

As legal and legislative pressure mounts against social media companies, families are increasingly seeking professional treatment to help their teens break the cycle.

About Key Healthcare

Key Healthcare is a leading mental health and addiction treatment center offering specialized programs for teens. With a focus on evidence-based, compassionate care, Key Healthcare helps teens and their families navigate mental health challenges and build the foundation for lasting wellness. For more information, visit www.keyhealthcare.com.

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Locations:

Key Healthcare

(310) 919-2530

6270 Zumirez Dr, Malibu, CA 90265

Key Healthcare

(424) 484-1744

914 Las Pulgas Rd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Key Healthcare Adolescent Outpatient

(424) 704-9455

2233 Corinth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Media Contact

Ryan Blivas, Key Healthcare, 1 (310) 919-2530, [email protected], https://keyhealthcare.com/

SOURCE Key Healthcare