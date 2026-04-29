Key Healthcare has been recognized by France 24, an international news network, as a trusted resource for teen social media addiction and mental health treatment. The recognition came through a landmark Focus segment covering the growing legal battle families are waging against major social media platforms. As awareness of social media addiction among adolescents continues to rise, Key Healthcare remains at the forefront of providing evidence-based, compassionate care for teens and families seeking help.
LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Healthcare, a premier mental health and addiction treatment provider for teens, has been recognized by international news outlet France 24 as a trusted resource for social media addiction in teens.
The feature appeared in France 24's Focus segment titled "Families of US Victims Seek Justice in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial," which aired in March 2026.
The France 24 Focus segment shed light on the growing legal and public health crisis surrounding social media addiction in adolescents. As families across the United States seek justice through a landmark trial against major social media companies like Facebook, the segment highlighted the urgent need for professional mental health resources to support affected teens and their families.
Key Healthcare was prominently featured as a leading treatment destination for teens equipped to address the behavioral and psychological impacts of social media addiction.
Key Healthcare's Expertise in Teen Mental Health
Key Healthcare specializes in adolescent mental health treatment, offering comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to help teens overcome mental health challenges and addictions, including social media addiction.
With a compassionate, individualized approach, Key Healthcare's clinical team addresses the root causes of compulsive digital behaviors and supports lasting recovery.
"Every parent watching this is wondering if it could be their kid. The honest answer is yes, it could be," said Ryan Blivas, Co-Founder of Key Healthcare. "We're seeing social media addiction drive depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation in our admissions every week, and the families in the France24 piece are not outliers. There is a way through it, and we're showing parents what that looks like."
A Growing Crisis
Research shows that the average teenager spends over four hours per day on social media platforms designed to maximize engagement through dopamine-driven feedback loops.
The consequences include disrupted sleep, declining academic performance, anxiety, depression, and diminished self-worth.
As legal and legislative pressure mounts against social media companies, families are increasingly seeking professional treatment to help their teens break the cycle.
About Key Healthcare
Key Healthcare is a leading mental health and addiction treatment center offering specialized programs for teens. With a focus on evidence-based, compassionate care, Key Healthcare helps teens and their families navigate mental health challenges and build the foundation for lasting wellness. For more information, visit www.keyhealthcare.com.
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Locations:
Key Healthcare
6270 Zumirez Dr, Malibu, CA 90265
Key Healthcare
914 Las Pulgas Rd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Key Healthcare Adolescent Outpatient
2233 Corinth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Media Contact
Ryan Blivas, Key Healthcare, 1 (310) 919-2530, [email protected], https://keyhealthcare.com/
SOURCE Key Healthcare
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