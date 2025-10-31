Key insights into teen dental challenges from Nipomo Family Dentistry

Teens can experience a variety of dental challenges more commonly than others Post this

Hormonal fluctuations can influence the body's response to plaque, leading to increased risk of gum inflammation. If left untreated, swollen or bleeding gums might progress to more serious problems.

Orthodontic treatments, even clear aligners, create additional areas for food debris to collect. Teens with orthodontics need to take extra care with brushing and flossing. Special orthodontic toothbrushes, floss threaders, and water flossers can help keep teeth and gums clean and healthy.

Cavities and tooth decay aren't limited to teens, but sugary, acidic snacks and beverages that are common in teen diets create a higher risk for enamel erosion and cavities.

Emerging wisdom teeth can cause pain and infections. Impacted wisdom teeth can damage adjacent teeth and even form cysts. The Nipomo dentist recommends regular visits to monitor wisdom teeth are very important and help avoid more problems. Regular exams also allow for timely intervention, including removing wisdom teeth if necessary.

Active teens engaged in sports or physical activities are at risk of fracturing, chipping, or losing teeth to an injury. Wearing custom-fitted mouthguards during sports is a smart way to help prevent injuries to the mouth and teeth. Mouthguards during some sports where they are not required are a good decision when falls are a possibility.

Some teens develop self-confidence issues. Dental issues such as crooked or discolored teeth, even orthodontics, can cause anxiety. Open communication, making sure the young person is involved in activities they like, and supportive dental care all play a role in a supportive system. The family dentist can explain available options, including whitening or bonding, orthotics, or even oral surgery.

"Solid oral hygiene habits are the foundation for oral health. Vigilant daily brushing, flossing, checkups, and cleanings are fundamental to successfully addressing any dental issue," says the Nipomo dentist.

Encouraging teens to take responsibility for their dental health helps prepare them for becoming responsible for their general health and other responsibilities of adulthood. Around the ages of 13 or 14, schedule a dental appointment and exam. Ask the family dentist to discuss the dental issues of importance to teens, such as the rate of jaw growth. The lower jaw (mandible) grows more slowly in males than in females, and can contribute to certain dental issues.

Other topics can include wisdom teeth, the importance of mouthguards, brushing and flossing habits, options for orthodontics, and what the teen's objectives are for ongoing oral health.

Douglas Ng, DDS, has been supporting California Central Coast families with state-of-the-art dental care since 2008. Nipomo Family Dentistry's services range from routine examinations, cleanings, and dental care to whitening, crowns, and more. Dr. Ng and his entire knowledgeable staff take the time to listen and address each patient's needs. They pride themselves on keeping up with the latest technologies to offer their patients the best dental care available.

Nipomo Family Dentistry

195 N Thompson Ave, Suite #3

Nipomo, CA 93444

(805) 929-1888

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Nipomo Family Dentistry