Key Lime Interactive Announces the Promotion of Eugenio Santiago to President

"We have a great track record in partnering with some of the largest brands in the world and I am excited to grow Key Lime Interactive's product and client portfolio." - Key Lime Interactive President, Eugenio Santiago Post this

Eugenio is credited with creating the methodology that is used to conduct KLI's industry-specific competitive indices which have grown from a single report back in 2012 to a thriving division of KLI's business which releases over 10 reports spanning a variety of industries, including mobile banking, home and renters insurance, and auto insurance. Based on customer survey responses from the largest brands, the Competitive Insights report provides performance rankings as well as important insights into customer preferences, UX design best practices, and emerging industry trends and innovations.

Additionally, Eugenio contributed heavily to the visible maturation to a more user-centered design approach for one of the world's largest banking and technology brands. With KLI as a strategic partner, this company's UX research team has grown from one individual conducting mostly validation-style research to a thriving team responsible for advocating and integration of the user's needs into the product development cycle.

Key Lime Interactive President Eugenio Santiago said, "I am truly excited to lead Key Lime Interactive through the next phase of growth. Usability research plays a vital role in ensuring success of a new product or service especially through these rapidly changing times. We have a great track record in partnering with some of the largest brands in the world and I am excited to grow Key Lime Interactive's product and client portfolio."

About Key Lime Interactive

Key Lime Interactive (KLI) is a Customer Experience (CX) and User Experience (UX) research and strategy services agency focused on helping companies take a human-first approach to building better brand experiences, products, and services. Key Lime's UX experts provide actionable insights for every industry sector to help their growing list of Fortune 100 clients understand and effectively engage their customers.

Ultimately, KLI empowers teams to use consumer insights and user experience data at all phases of product development, from strategy to implementation. The company's experts share the true perspective of a client's target users to help them design exceptional consumer-driven solutions. Research studies are delivered with KLI's proprietary Inclusivity Index™ report, which makes it easy to identify how studies meet broad inclusivity goals to build a more inclusive brand, product, or service.

Media Contact

Sandra Higgins, Director of Marketing, 1 (305) 809-0555, [email protected], www.keylimeinteractive.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Key Lime Interactive