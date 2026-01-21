Key Lime Interactive Celebrates 17 Years of Creating Exceptional User Experiences for Global Brands

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to elevating the standard of research to help our partners stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations." Eugenio Santiago, President of Key Lime Interactive Post this

"Celebrating 17 years is a milestone that reflects our passion for the end-user experience," said Eugenio Santiago, President of Key Lime Interactive. "Our focus has always been on providing the clarity our clients need to create products that people truly love to use. As we look to the future, we remain committed to elevating the standard of research to help our partners stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations".

To help brands navigate complex user needs, Key Lime Interactive provides a suite of specialized services designed to enhance the customer journey from discovery to delivery:

Iterative Research Programs: Providing continuous feedback to refine and perfect the user experience throughout the design process.

Competitive Insights & Benchmarking: Delivering deep-dive analysis into industry standards across Mobile Banking, Home Insurance, Auto Insurance, and Credit Cards.

Product Strategy & User Insights: Identifying exactly how customers interact with a service to uncover opportunities for innovation and improvement.

Emerging Tech & GenAI Research: Evaluating and refining how users engage with next-generation automated tools to ensure seamless interaction.

As the company enters its 17th year, it continues to refine its partnership model, moving toward a unified strategy that aligns KLI's deep research expertise with the specific long-term goals of its enterprise clients.

About Key Lime Interactive

Key Lime Interactive is the premier specialized UX research and experience strategy agency, setting the standard for how the Fortune 1000 navigates the intersection of human behavior and breakthrough technology. With nearly two decades of rigorous methodology and a footprint across the tech, fintech, and healthcare sectors, KLI provides the authoritative qualitative and quantitative intelligence required to transform complex customer needs into market-leading business outcomes.

