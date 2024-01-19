Key Lime Interactive Commemorates 15 Years of Empowering Global UX Research Teams

"We are incredibly proud of the impact we've had on the field of UX research, and the meaningful partnerships we've formed with our clients." - Ania Rodriguez, Founder and Chairwoman of the Board, Key Lime Interactive Post this

Key Lime Interactive specializes in a comprehensive range of UX research services. The company excels in various areas such as usability testing, competitive benchmarking, design thinking workshops, persona development, and journey mapping. Their unwavering dedication to UX research excellence has established a reputation for providing actionable insights that contribute to the success of products across a variety of touchpoints. Key Lime Interactive is consistently sought after by leading brands to address their critical research requirements.

Founder and Chairwoman of the Board, Ania Rodriguez, reflects on the company's journey. "Reaching the 15-year milestone is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire Key Lime Interactive team. We are incredibly proud of the impact we've had on the field of UX research, and the meaningful partnerships we've formed with our clients."

For the last 15 years, Key Lime Interactive has worked with a diverse portfolio of Fortune 500 clients, ranging from financial services to technology and healthcare. Key Lime Interactive's ability to adapt to evolving industry trends and technologies is a key factor in their growing success.

"We are thrilled to commemorate 15 years of Key Lime Interactive, a journey marked by innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to excellence in UX research," says President Eugenio Santiago.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing to support global UX research teams, driving more inclusive research practices, and advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the field. Our dedication to understanding and representing diverse user perspectives in our research remains unwavering, and we are excited about the positive impact our work will continue to have on shaping more inclusive and accessible digital experiences for everyone."

In celebration of this important milestone, Key Lime Interactive is planning a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, including webinars, thought leadership articles, and appreciation events for clients and employees. We invite partners and industry peers to join in the celebration and look forward to continuing our mission of enhancing user experiences for 15 more years – and beyond.

Key Lime Interactive (KLI) is a User Experience (UX) research and strategy services agency focused on helping companies take a human-first approach to building better brand experiences, products, and services. Key Lime's UX experts provide actionable insights for every industry sector to help their growing list of Fortune 500 clients understand and effectively engage their customers.

Ultimately, KLI empowers teams to use consumer insights and user experience data at all phases of product development, from strategy to implementation. The company's experts share the true perspective of a client's target users to help them design exceptional consumer-driven solutions. Research studies are delivered with KLI's proprietary Inclusivity Index™ report, which makes it easy to identify how studies meet broad DEI goals to build a more inclusive brand, product, or service.

