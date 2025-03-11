Key Performance Indicators for Customer Experience Show Strongest Improvement since 2021 - Adoption of AI and Customer-First Strategies Fuel Gains

Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know noted, "As brands push for digital transformation, AI and automation will best serve to enhance — not replace — the personal connections that define exceptional customer experiences." Post this

The research also highlights a growing investment in cross-channel integration to reduce customer friction and improve engagement. With 74% of brands planning to enhance their technological capabilities, CX leaders recognize the importance of delivering consistent and efficient customer interactions as consumers navigate across channels.

Some of the most notable findings include:

68% of CX leaders reported improvements in KPIs over the past 12 months, the highest percentage recorded since 2021.

90% of brands have already deployed AI or plan to do so soon, a significant jump from 61% in 2022.

54% of CX leaders report that 21–60% of customer interactions remain too complex for self-service or AI-powered solutions.

42% of CX leaders cite legacy systems as their biggest operational hurdle, slowing down digital transformation.

Access the 88-page 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition released by Execs In The Know in partnership with TELUS Digital for an in-depth analysis of the evolving CX landscape, highlighting key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities for CX leaders.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries to advance the conversation and drive innovation in CX. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage in a collaborative environment. Through bi-annual Customer Response Summits, private executive communities, industry briefings, and exclusive research reports, Execs In The Know helps organizations deliver exceptional customer-first experiences.

