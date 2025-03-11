Key Performance Indicators for Customer Experience Show Strongest Improvement since 2021 - Adoption of AI and Customer-First Strategies Fuel Gains

The CX industry is making significant strides in key performance indicators (KPIs) while simultaneously facing persistent challenges tied to legacy systems and economic headwinds according to the 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition released by Execs In The Know. Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the continued importance of human-driven support, and the growing emphasis on cross-channel consistency and ease have bolstered the improvement. With more than half of CX leaders acknowledging that many customer interactions remain too complex for full automation, brands must focus on balancing technology with human expertise to create seamless, meaningful experiences.
PHOENIX, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CX industry is making significant strides in key performance indicators (KPIs) while simultaneously facing persistent challenges tied to legacy systems and economic headwinds according to the 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition released by Execs In The Know. Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the continued importance of human-driven support, and the growing emphasis on cross-channel consistency and ease have bolstered the improvement. With more than half of CX leaders acknowledging that many customer interactions remain too complex for full automation, brands must focus on balancing technology with human expertise to create seamless, meaningful experiences.
"The leveraging of AI technology continued in earnest in 2024, but the importance of live assistance remains immutable," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "As brands push for digital transformation, AI and automation will best serve to enhance — not replace — the personal connections that define exceptional customer experiences. We are excited about what this research reveals on this and other critical topics."
The research also highlights a growing investment in cross-channel integration to reduce customer friction and improve engagement. With 74% of brands planning to enhance their technological capabilities, CX leaders recognize the importance of delivering consistent and efficient customer interactions as consumers navigate across channels.
Some of the most notable findings include:
- 68% of CX leaders reported improvements in KPIs over the past 12 months, the highest percentage recorded since 2021.
- 90% of brands have already deployed AI or plan to do so soon, a significant jump from 61% in 2022.
- 54% of CX leaders report that 21–60% of customer interactions remain too complex for self-service or AI-powered solutions.
- 42% of CX leaders cite legacy systems as their biggest operational hurdle, slowing down digital transformation.
Access the 88-page 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition released by Execs In The Know in partnership with TELUS Digital for an in-depth analysis of the evolving CX landscape, highlighting key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities for CX leaders.
Media can access the report here: 2025 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition
For more information and to download the full report, visit ExecsInTheKnow.com.
