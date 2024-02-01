Key Physicians Selects Infina Connect's Intelligent Care Coordinator to Elevate Healthcare Referral Management Across the Triangle Area

"In its initial collaboration with Infina, Key achieved substantial financial savings and operational efficiencies. Key is getting back to the basics of value-based care..." Jon Fowler, Executive Director, Key Physicians Post this

"In its initial collaboration with Infina, Key achieved substantial financial savings and operational efficiencies," said Jon Fowler, the executive director of Key Physicians. "Key is getting back to the basics of value-based care by making sure our patients are seen as quickly as possible by the highest value provider that is available to them, and ensuring an optimal level of collaboration with our specialist consultants."

Joe Francis, chief executive officer of Infina Connect, expressed confidence in the renewed partnership: "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Key Physicians and support their commitment to delivering exceptional care while driving operational excellence. The value propositions of ICC align perfectly with Key Physicians' goals, and we look forward to helping them return to their previous level of success."

Infina Connect's ICC empowers healthcare providers with a suite of robust capabilities designed to revolutionize healthcare referral management and drive operational excellence:

Provide Better Care at a Lower Cost: With ICC, primary care providers can guide patient referrals to in-network specialists that provide the best care possible at the lowest cost.

Improve Referral Workflow Efficiency: ICC ensures that relevant clinical information is shared with specialists and enables primary care and specialists to collaborate more efficiently. Primary care providers can also maintain visibility into the patients ongoing status electronically, eliminating inefficient modes of communication like phone calls and fax.

Achieve Shared Savings: Keeping referrals within high value provider networks is a proven way to reduce the overall cost of care, leading to stronger performance on value-based contracts.

About Infina Connect:

Infina Connect is a leading provider of SaaS healthcare referral coordination solutions. Our Intelligent Care Coordinator solution empowers healthcare organizations to optimize placement of referrals within high value networks and electronically coordinate patient care with other providers, ultimately improving patient health outcomes and achieving shared savings.

About Key Physicians:

Key Physicians is the premier Independent Physician Association serving the Triangle of North Carolina and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered healthcare, Key Physicians collaborates with leading providers to ensure the best possible patient care experience.

April Koontz, Infina Connect, 1 (919) 674-8411, [email protected], www.infinaconnect.com

