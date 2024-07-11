More than simply a legal obligation, PII compliance has become a business necessity for companies as they strive to retain customers and compete in the marketplace. Post this

"More than simply a legal obligation, PII compliance has become a business necessity for companies as they strive to retain customers and compete in the marketplace," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Key PII Compliance Steps for Data Protection Reduce Risk and Increase Customer Trust."

Know the Laws and Regulations

"Staying on top of a patchwork of federal, state, and international laws, in addition to industry-specific regulations, can prove challenging. Work closely with your legal team to keep abreast of regulatory changes. Additionally, participate in industry forums and websites and consider hiring a data privacy professional to monitor updates and provide compliance advice."

Conduct a PII Inventory

"To protect sensitive data, you must know what data your organization handles. Conduct a thorough inventory to determine what PII your organization collects, how that data is stored, who has access to it, and how it is used. This will include identifying all systems, databases, and processes that handle PII."

Implement Robust Security

"In addition to the technical aspects of cyber security, data security programs must address the human aspect. Conduct regular, targeted security awareness training. This training should cover data protection best practices, as well as procedures specific to compliance and the handling of PII."

Develop Privacy Policies and Ensure Transparency

"Transparency plays an essential role in PII compliance. You must make it clear to the public what data you are collecting and how you will use it. Additionally, many privacy laws include a mandate for opt-in or opt-out mechanisms. That is, you need to obtain explicit consent before collecting PII. And it should be easy for users to opt in or out of data sharing."

Implement PII Compliance Steps for Data Protection with Expert Help

PII compliance requires a strategic, multifaceted approach. These steps provide a starting point. For more detailed guidance as you implement your compliance strategy, consider partnering with security and compliance experts such as Messaging Architects. With deep data expertise and intelligent compliance technology, we can help take the pain out of PII compliance.

Have you read?

Services Provided Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) • Messaging Architects

5 Questions to Ask a Prospective eDiscovery Vendor • Messaging Architects

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Juliana Wallace, Messaging Architects, 2178999111, [email protected], https://messagingarchitects.com/

SOURCE Messaging Architects