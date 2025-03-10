Key Strategies for Successful Orphan Drug Launch in Europe, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of early patient engagement in shaping access strategies. Attendees will gain insights into key market access, pricing and reimbursement challenges in Europe. The featured speakers will share effective approaches to navigating regulatory and commercialisation hurdles. Attendees will learn how patient advocacy partnerships can enhance launch success.
TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing an orphan drug to market in Europe can be complex. Stricter regulations, evolving pricing pressures, and the growing influence of patient advocacy present significant challenges that can lead to delays and barriers to expanding into these key markets. A well-defined access strategy is essential to navigate the EU landscape effectively.
Securing reimbursement and market access now requires earlier engagement with stakeholders, a patient-centric approach, and a deep understanding of evolving pricing policies. Without the right strategy, companies risk delays, restricted access or commercial failure.
This webinar will equip you with expert insights on patient engagement, pricing and reimbursement and regulatory navigation.
The expert speakers reveal the essential strategies for overcoming these challenges and securing a successful launch:
- Highlighting why early patient engagement is critical not just for regulatory approval but for building trust and ensuring long-term adoption
- Latest trends in European market access, pricing and reimbursement, providing strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape
- Providing a patient advocacy perspective, illustrating how industry collaboration can unlock new market access opportunities
If involved in orphan drug development, the attendees will gain practical, expert-backed strategies to avoid costly pitfalls, accelerate access and maximize launch success in 2025.
Register for this webinar today to optimize pricing and reimbursement strategies and leverage patient advocacy for a successful market launch of orphan drugs.
Join Dr. Raymond A. Huml, Vice President of Rare Strategy, Sciensus; Andrew Cummins, Vice President of Business Development, Sciensus; and Kirsty Hoyle, CEO, Metabolic Support UK, for the live webinar on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Key Strategies for Successful Orphan Drug Launch in Europe.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article