Key Strategies for Successful Orphan Drug Launch in Europe, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will equip you with expert insights on patient engagement, pricing and reimbursement and regulatory navigation.

The expert speakers reveal the essential strategies for overcoming these challenges and securing a successful launch:

Highlighting why early patient engagement is critical not just for regulatory approval but for building trust and ensuring long-term adoption

Latest trends in European market access, pricing and reimbursement, providing strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape

Providing a patient advocacy perspective, illustrating how industry collaboration can unlock new market access opportunities

If involved in orphan drug development, the attendees will gain practical, expert-backed strategies to avoid costly pitfalls, accelerate access and maximize launch success in 2025.

Register for this webinar today to optimize pricing and reimbursement strategies and leverage patient advocacy for a successful market launch of orphan drugs.

Join Dr. Raymond A. Huml, Vice President of Rare Strategy, Sciensus; Andrew Cummins, Vice President of Business Development, Sciensus; and Kirsty Hoyle, CEO, Metabolic Support UK, for the live webinar on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Key Strategies for Successful Orphan Drug Launch in Europe.

