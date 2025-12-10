Key to Health Achieves 10% Sustained Weight Loss at One Year in Randomized Controlled Trial

Keyto, Inc. announced the publication of one-year randomized controlled trial results showing its breath biofeedback-based program achieved 10% sustained weight loss and significantly outperformed a low-fat, calorie-restricted comparator. The findings validate Key to Health as a scalable, non-pharmacological option for employers and health plans.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyto, Inc. (dba Key to Health), a digital metabolic health company, today announced the publication of one-year results from a randomized controlled trial in Obesity Science & Practice. The study demonstrates that its breath biofeedback-driven, Mediterranean-style dietary program achieved sustained weight loss of 21 lbs (9.5 kg)—approximately 10% of baseline body weight—while the calorie-restricted low-fat comparator group did not achieve statistically significant weight loss. The between-group difference of 15 lbs (6.9 kg) was highly significant (p < 0.001).

These outcomes are in the range of one-year weight loss reported with GLP-1 receptor agonists in practice, positioning Key to Health as a clinically validated, non-pharmacological option for employers and health plans seeking cost-effective metabolic health interventions.

A Flexible, Sustainable Dietary Approach

The Key to Health program pairs a handheld breath acetone sensor with a Mediterranean-style, low-refined-carbohydrate dietary pattern. Unlike strict diets—which often suffer from poor long-term adherence—the program emphasizes a flexible approach characterized by high intake of vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while reducing refined carbohydrates and added sugars. This pattern is consistent with principles emphasized by major health organizations, such as the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association, while remaining practical for broad populations.

Key Findings:

Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss: Participants using Key to Health lost 21 lbs (9.5 kg) at one year—approximately 10% of baseline body weight

Significant Between-Group Difference: 15 lbs (6.9 kg) greater weight loss versus calorie-restricted low-fat comparator group (p < 0.001)

Durable Results: Weight loss was sustained through the one-year follow-up, contrasting with the weight regain commonly seen in behavioral interventions

Strong Safety Profile: No adverse events reported in either group

"One-year randomized controlled trials in digital health are extremely rare," said Ray Wu, MD, CEO of Keyto, Inc. "This gold standard study shows that meaningful, long-term weight loss is achievable when people receive timely, personalized insight into their own metabolism. Our breath sensor and app deliver real-time education that actually drives behavior change without drugs, side effects, or high ongoing costs. For employers and health plans, this creates a scalable first-line solution and a maintenance pathway for members transitioning off GLP-1 medications."

The Role of Biofeedback in Long-Term Adherence

The program uses a handheld breath sensor to measure acetone, a biomarker of fat oxidation that reflects whether the body is primarily burning fat or carbohydrates.

"A key limitation of traditional dietary apps is their reliance on self-reported food tracking, which is burdensome and prone to inaccuracy," said Jonathan Little, PhD, Professor at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and senior author on the study. "The breath acetone biofeedback in this study provided participants with immediate, objective insight into how their dietary choices were affecting their metabolism. Our previous analyses suggest that this feedback mechanism improved self-reported dietary adherence, which may help explain the sustained weight loss observed in this trial."

