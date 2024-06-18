Key Water Aqueduct for Monterrey, México, Specifies Penetron to Ensure 50-Year Design Durability

With a specified minimum service life of 50+ years, the self-healing ability means the Penetron-treated concrete is virtually maintenance-free, which will minimize future maintenance and repair costs for the El Cuchillo Aqueduct. Post this

Spanning a length of 93 km (58 miles) from the Pumping Station Zero at the El Cuchillo Dam in China, Nuevo León, the El Cuchillo II Aqueduct transports water to the San Roque Water Treatment Plant in Juárez, which supplies drinking water to the Monterrey metropolitan area.

Buried at a depth of 22 m (73 ft) with a diameter of 2.13 m (7 ft), the first 5 meters of the aqueduct are covered by a reinforced concrete slab, eliminating the need for floating pumps to extract water when the reservoir level is low. The aqueduct comprises five plants (each with six pumps) located at intervals of 20-25 kilometers and transports 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of water per second.

"The El Cuchillo project required a robust concrete waterproofing solution to counter the high hydrostatic pressure and exposure to aggressive groundwater environments along its 93-kilometer length," explains Rodrigo Monterrubio Solis, Country Manager, Penetron México. "In addition, the project specifications noted a durability design that would last for 50 years."

CEMEX México, the ready-mix concrete supplier for the aqueduct, specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture for all concrete structures. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were also installed along the construction joints to ensure permanent seals that could resist the high hydrostatic pressure.

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals forming within the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce concrete permeability, long-term drying shrinkage cracking, and seal microcracks. The admixture's self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks last over the required service life of the aqueduct's concrete structures.

"With a specified minimum service life of 50+ years, the self-healing ability means the Penetron-treated concrete is virtually maintenance-free, which will minimize future maintenance and repair costs for the El Cuchillo Aqueduct," adds Rodrigo Monterrubio Solis.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

