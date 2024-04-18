Keychron debuts direct sales of Q1 HE keyboard alongside new Launcher configurator software

The Q1 HE embodies Keychron's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in keyboard technology. Post this

In addition to their latest hardware, Keychron is also introducing their new configurator software, called Keychron Launcher, which is a user-friendly alternative to VIA designed to elevate the Keychron keyboard experience. Designed with consumer input, this web-based platform simplifies setup, removing the need for initial downloads, and provides immediate access to functionalities like key reassignment, macro programming, RGB customization, and gaming-specific features. By allowing for firmware updates and flashing, Launcher not only improves the longevity and functionality of the keyboard but also marks a significant step forward in the industry, shifting from static hardware to a focus on continuous enhancement and personalization. Launcher represents Keychron's dedication to flexibility and consumer-focused innovation in the realm of keyboard technology.

"Our aim was to craft a keyboard that not only meets the highest performance standards but also breaks new ground in customization," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "The dual-action capability and enhanced typing smoothness offered by the Hall Effect Gateron 2.0 switches set a new benchmark in the industry."

Constructed from durable CNC-machined 6063 aluminum and featuring PBT keycaps along with a double-gasket design, the Q1 HE is designed to endure rigorous gaming while ensuring comfortable and premium typing sounds. The addition of a 2.4G connection mode and an impressive 1000 Hz polling rate guarantees an exceptionally responsive gaming experience. Furthermore, its Bluetooth functionality allows for easy switching between multiple devices.

For enthusiasts and gamers alike, the Q1 HE supports QMK open-source firmware, enabling extensive key remapping and macro creation across various operating systems such as macOS, Windows, and Linux. Its modular design also offers unique customization and modification opportunities for a truly individualized typing journey.

"The Q1 HE embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in keyboard technology," Tan added. "Together with Launcher, we're excited to offer gamers ways to further enhance their performance and enrich their overall gaming experience."

