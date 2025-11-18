Keychron Introduces the Q HE 8K Series: A New Benchmark for Wired Magnetic Switch Keyboards

This lineup redefines what a wired magnetic switch keyboard can achieve in both speed and control, bringing measurable performance advantages to competitive players and professionals alike. Post this

The rollout is occurring in stages:

As performance requirements increase in gaming and creative fields, Keychron's magnetic sensing design builds on mechanical switch precision to deliver even finer control and faster actuation. The Q HE 8K Series (where "HE" refers to Hall Effect magnetic sensing) achieves consistent responsiveness down to hundredths of a millimeter.

Key features include:

While the core lineup features CNC aluminum construction, the first model in the series (the Q16 HE 8K) debuted with a full-ceramic body and keycaps, offering a unique material experience within the same performance architecture.

Keychron Ultra-Fast Lime Magnetic Switches (0.01 mm sensitivity): Designed in-house by Keychron, these proprietary switches enable instant actuation and reset for fluid gameplay and rapid input transitions. They use advanced Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors to detect minute distance changes, offering higher resolution and faster response than traditional contact-based switches.

8,000 Hz Polling Rate (wired): Transmits inputs eight times faster than standard 1K keyboards for true zero-lag performance.

Adjustable Actuation Points (0.1-3.35 mm): Fully customizable key sensitivity and depth per user preference.

Dynamic Keystrokes & Rapid Trigger: Multi-depth input layers and real-time reactivation enhance speed and control.

Full Metal CNC Aluminum Body & Gasket Mount: Improves stability and acoustic refinement with layered sound-dampening foams.

"Our goal with the Q HE 8K Series was to eliminate latency as a limiting factor," said Paul Tan, COO at Keychron. "This lineup redefines what a wired magnetic switch keyboard can achieve in both speed and control, bringing measurable performance advantages to competitive players and professionals alike."

All Q HE 8K models include OSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps, a CNC decorative metal disc and knob cap, and 1MB onboard MCU storage. Each keyboard is fully hot-swappable and supports macOS, Windows, and Linux, enabling users to switch layouts and commands seamlessly across platforms.

The Q HE 8K Series is fully customizable through the Keychron Launcher web app, which has been refreshed with an updated interface, expanded per-key and mix RGB lighting controls, and a new Keychron Assistant for customizable app launching and switching. The software supports full configuration of actuation points, macros, and lighting effects, and remains backward-compatible across all QMK-based Keychron keyboards, ensuring consistent functionality across both current and upcoming releases.

"We developed the Q HE 8K Series to deliver uncompromising input accuracy in a customizable format," continued Tan. "With analog input capability, adjustable actuation, and refined acoustic engineering, these boards respond instantly to every intent."

DTC models within the Q HE 8K Series will begin shipping within two working days of launch; the Kickstarter-launched Q16 HE 8K follows the campaign's fulfillment timeline.

Media wishing to interview Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at Proper Propaganda.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include serving more than 5 million customers worldwide, launching 16 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning the 2024 European Hardware Awards and 2025 CES Innovation Award. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

