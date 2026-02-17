Keychron launches campaign for two new K3 low-profile custom keyboards with distinct performance philosophies

Low-profile no longer has to mean limited. With these K3 models, users can choose between magnetic precision or high-performance wireless input while keeping the same slim form factor and build quality. Post this

Low-profile keyboards are increasingly expected to deliver the same responsiveness, customization, and acoustic refinement as full-height designs, without sacrificing portability. Keychron developed these two models to address different user needs within a shared slim platform, combining advanced input technology, and wireless performance.

Across both models, Keychron applies a multi-layer acoustic design engineered specifically for low-profile form factors, using a stacked internal structure of keycap, switch, plate, and sound-absorbing foam to improve typing acoustics without increasing thickness. Both keyboards use LSA low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps, support 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity, and can connect to up to three devices across Mac and Windows systems. Core functionality includes hot-swappable switches, dynamic backlit control, and programmable layouts via Keychron Launcher.

"Our goal with these releases is to reduce friction between intent and action," said Paul Tan, Co-founder at Keychron. "Input can be tuned for precision or respond with ultra-low latency during extended wireless use, depending on how the keyboard is configured."

K3 HE - First K3 magnetic-switch keyboard

Designed for competitive and enthusiast gamers, programmers, and power users, this model enables fine-grained control over how each keystroke behaves.

Key capabilities include:

Hall Effect magnetic sensing with contactless actuation for distance-based trigger and reset

Adjustable actuation depth and Rapid Trigger for instant key reset

Last Key Priority (LKP) and Snap Click input modes for resolving simultaneous key presses based on press order or depth

One key, multiple commands, with gamepad-style analog input support

Keychron Ultra-fast Lime low-profile magnetic switches

2.4 GHz wireless connectivity for responsive, low-latency use

Programmable via open-source QMK firmware and the Keychron Launcher web app

K3 Ultra 8K - Keychron's top-tier low-profile wireless model with 8000 Hz polling.

Built for users sensitive to latency and responsiveness, this model delivers extreme responsiveness and endurance across gaming, work, and multi-device workflows.

Key capabilities include:

8,000 Hz wireless polling rate with ultra-low latency input response as low as 0.125 milliseconds

Up to 550 hours of battery life in 2.4 GHz wireless mode using efficient ZMK firmware

Keychron low-profile Milk POM mechanical switches, pre-lubed for consistency and durability

Programmable via the Keychron Launcher web app for remapping, macros, and shortcuts

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include serving more than 5 million customers worldwide, launching 17 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning the 2024 European Hardware Awards and 2025 CES Innovation Award. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

