Keychron launches crowdfunding campaign for elevated version of their bestselling keyboard

"Our goal with the K2 HE was to create a keyboard that offers both portability and advanced customization options," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "The result is a device that meets the needs of gamers, programmers, and writers, providing a truly unique typing experience."

The K2 HE offers versatile connectivity options. Users can switch between wired mode (USB-C) or 2.4 GHz mode for an ultra-low latency wireless connection with a 1000 Hz polling rate. Additionally, the keyboard supports multitasking across up to three devices using Bluetooth 5.1 and a simple Fn+1/2/3 button combination. Thanks to the Dynamic Keystrokes (DKS) feature, users can assign up to four actions to each key based on the depth of the keypress, enhancing control and efficiency in various applications.

The K2 HE comes in three editions to cater to different preferences: a Standard Edition with an aluminum frame and plastic body, and two Special Premium Editions in white and black, featuring a combination of natural rosewood (also known as Narra wood or Pterocarpus wood) and aluminum frames with plastic bodies. The durable doubleshot PBT keycaps ensure long-lasting quality and a premium feel.

"The Keychron K2 HE stands out in the market due to its innovative design and high functionality," continued Tan. "We believe it will set a new standard for what users expect from their keyboards."

The Keychron K2 HE is compatible with the Keychron Launcher web app, allowing users to easily customize key functions. Through this app, users can remap keys, adjust actuation points, set the magnetic switches, create personalized macro commands and shortcuts, set key combinations, and customize the RGB backlight. Choose from 22 different RGB backlight modes and fine-tune the hue, saturation, brightness, and effect speed. This comprehensive app eliminates the need for additional software, making the K2 HE fully compatible with Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include over 1 million products sold, serving more than 1 million customers worldwide, launching 15 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning European hardware awards in 2024. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

