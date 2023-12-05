Keychron launches Kickstarter campaign for first 75% layout wireless QMK custom keyboard equipped with Hall Effect magnetic switches

With Q1 HE, our goal was to create a keyboard that not only excels in performance but also offers unprecedented customization. Post this

"Gamers seek responsiveness and versatility for a competitive edge in fast-paced games" said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "With Q1 HE, our goal was to create a keyboard that not only excels in performance but also offers unprecedented customization. The Hall Effect Gateron 2.0 magnetic switches, with their ability to set dual actions and increase stability and smoothness of typing experience, are literal game-changers."

Built to last, the Q1 HE is crafted from CNC-machined 6063 aluminum, boasting a robust and elegant design that withstands intense gaming sessions. PBT keycaps and a double-gasket design enhance typing sound and comfort. The introduction of 2.4G connection mode with an impressive 1000 Hz polling rate ensures a lightning-fast gaming experience. With Bluetooth multi-device connectivity, Q1 HE allows gamers to seamlessly switch between devices.

For those who love to tinker, the Q1 HE features a QMK open-source firmware for versatile key remapping. This feature enables users to remap their favorite keys and create macros on any operating system, including macOS, Windows, and Linux. The easy assembly design of the Q1 HE also allows gamers to customize or mod each component, offering a truly personalized typing experience.

"The Q1 HE is more than just a keyboard; it's a commitment to quality and innovation," added Tan. "We believe it will empower gamers to perform at their best and enjoy a superior gaming experience."

The Keychron Q1 HE Keyboard is slated to begin in January 2024, with all orders fulfilled by February 2024. Media wishing to interview the Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at [email protected].

