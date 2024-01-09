Keychron makes grand debut at CES 2024, showcasing the first wireless QMK magnetic switch keyboard

Looking ahead to 2024, Keychron aims to introduce more keyboards, mice, and accessories for computers, ensuring that users have access to cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design. Post this

Since its inception, Keychron has experienced growth year after year, with both its product offerings and sales figures. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has resonated with consumers worldwide, resulting in consistent sales growth of more than 20% each year. In 2022, Keychron sold approximately 300,000 keyboards, a number that climbed to 500,000 in 2023, and is projected to reach about 600,000 in 2024.

"When we started Keychron, we had a vision of crafting beautifully designed and easy-to-customize input tools for a new generation that help people create and be more creative," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "Our journey of innovation and growth has been an incredible one, and we're excited to showcase our latest accomplishments in Las Vegas this year for CES."

Looking ahead to 2024, Keychron has ambitious plans to expand its product portfolio further. The company aims to introduce more keyboards, mice, and accessories for computers, ensuring that users have access to cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design. In terms of industry advancements, Keychron sees great potential in keyboard switch technology. Over the years, the mechanical keyboard industry has witnessed transformative developments, evolving from traditional mechanical switches to optical switches, and now, magnetic switches. These advancements are set to optimize typing experiences and keyboard functionality for users, aligning with Keychron's commitment to delivering the best possible typing experience.

Keychron has overcome its fair share of challenges along the way, including the need to make more consumers experience their keyboards firsthand. The exceptional typing experience offered by Keychron keyboards prompted the company to expand its presence in offline retail stores, allowing more people to touch and feel the product before making a purchase decision. One key strategic move was the creation of Lemokey, a sub-brand focused on the gaming segment. This separation allows Keychron to tailor its designs and styles specifically to gamers, reaching a new and enthusiastic audience within the gaming community.

When reflecting on their most significant technological advancements, Keychron highlights its emphasis on compatibility. The company's keyboards boast seamless compatibility across various computer systems and devices, empowering users to customize their keymaps and shortcuts via a web-based platform. This feature enhances the overall typing experience and provides users with unprecedented customization options, ultimately allowing them to create their unique keyboard configurations.

As Keychron stands on the cusp of a new era in keyboard and mice technology, its participation in CES 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the brand's history. Media wishing to interview Keychron personnel to learn more about the brand's commitment to innovation and growth, as well as demo the technology, should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at [email protected]

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 40 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, [email protected], properpropaganda.net

SOURCE Keychron