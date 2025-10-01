Keychron unveils the first full-ceramic magnetic switch keyboard

With Q16 HE 8K we explored ceramic for everyday use, then matched it with magnetic sensing and 8K performance so users get both a new material experience and elite speed. Post this

"Great keyboards should feel fast, sound great, and look like objects worth keeping," said Paul Tan, COO at Keychron. "With Q16 HE 8K we explored ceramic for everyday use, then matched it with magnetic sensing and 8K performance so users get both a new material experience and elite speed."

Key announcement details

Ultra-Fast Lime magnetic switches with TMR sensors: Keychron's custom design built on Tunneling Magnetoresistance for high accuracy, power efficiency, and rapid actuation, delivering more precise input than typical Hall-effect switches.





8,000 Hz polling rate: processes inputs every 0.125 ms, 8× faster than standard 1,000 Hz gaming keyboards, delivering virtually zero input delay.





Up to 256,000 Hz scanning rate and 0.01 mm sensitivity: fine-grained detection supports adjustable actuation and analog depth for personalized control.





Cherry Profile ceramic keycaps: durable and sculptural with a smooth, cool touch.

Beyond raw speed, Q16 HE 8K is built for day-to-day reliability. The ceramic exterior shrugs off wear to maintain a clean finish through long sessions of work and play. The compact 65% footprint frees desk space while preserving essential keys. Users can tailor analog depth and actuation to suit everything from light taps for rhythm games to deliberate presses for precision editing.

Compatible with the Keychron Launcher web app, users can unlock deep personalization without extra software installs. Through the browser-based interface, they can adjust per-key behavior, remap switches, create macros, and shape lighting profiles in minutes. For power users who split time between creative suites and competitive titles, the ability to switch profiles on the fly and deploy custom macros delivers confident control.

"Material innovation only matters if performance keeps up," continued Tan. "Q16 HE 8K proves you can have both. Ceramic significantly levels up the typing experience, while magnetic sensing and 8K responsiveness deliver the speed serious users expect."

The estimated delivery date of Q16 HE 8K for Kickstarter orders is November 2025.

Media wishing to interview Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include serving more than 5 million customers worldwide, launching 16 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning the 2024 European Hardware Awards and 2025 CES Innovation Award. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, [email protected], properpropaganda.net

