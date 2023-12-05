Keygent LLC Announces Two New Financings for California School Districts

We are excited to be able to advise on these financings for some outstanding California school districts. Post this

Jefferson Elementary School District's Election of 2022 General Obligation Bonds, Series B was sold on November 7, 2023 with a final par amount of $10,000,000. This financing was rated 'Aa1' by Moody's and also received significant investor demand.

Keygent LLC is proud to serve as the municipal advisor for both of these financings. "We are excited to be able to advise on these financings for some outstanding California school districts," said Keygent LLC Managing Director, Chet Wang. Tony Hsieh, also a Managing Director, added: "We are committed to helping our clients and their local communities, and we are proud that these financings were so successful."

San Mateo Union High School District and Jefferson Elementary School District will be able to use the bond funds to improve district facilities. Both school districts will use the funds in accordance with the project lists approved by voters.

Keygent LLC is committed to providing sound financial advice to all clients. Keygent's advisors are dedicated to helping local communities and are proud to have advised on these most recent rounds of financings.

