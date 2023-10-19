Keypoint Intelligence 2023 Business Leader Survey Uncovers Shifts in Direct Marketing Strategy

"Nearly 60% of campaigns use digital and printed components for the same messaging." - Greg Cholmondeley, Director of Production at Keypoint Intelligence Post this

Greg Cholmondeley, Director of Production Workflow at Keypoint Intelligence, noted that despite marketing communications continuing to shift from printed to digital, a strong majority of respondents have noticed there is a resurgence of popularity in printed direct mail. Issues relating to data privacy are significant factors towards this resurgence. "Nearly 60% of campaigns use digital and printed components for the same messaging," says Greg. "Businesses should consider taking an integrated, omni-channel approach to their to the marketing campaigns."

Along with an omni-channel strategy, it was concluded that personalized messaging is also essential to a business' marketing plan. Consistent with recent research from Keypoint Intelligence's Customer Communications Experience advisory service, audiences want messaging that directly addresses their needs and challenges, and communication is personalized for the individual significantly across different channels.

