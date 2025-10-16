Keypoint Intelligence and Noetics Announce Partnership to Integrate quote iQ into the Noetics ERP Ecosystem, Delivering a Unified Platform for Dealers

By integrating quote iQ directly into the Noetics platform, we are empowering dealers to configure, price, and quote with total confidence. Post this

"Dealers deserve tools that simplify complexity," said Anthony Sci, CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. "By integrating quote iQ directly into the Noetics platform, we are empowering dealers to configure, price, and quote with total confidence. Every configuration will be precise, every quote will be aligned with real-time data, and every sales rep will have the insight needed to win more business."

The integration will debut in an upcoming release of Noetics, providing dealers with an intuitive quoting workflow that connects configuration intelligence, CRM, and pricing in one environment. This unified approach reduces errors, shortens the sales cycle, and enhances margin visibility for every transaction.

"This partnership represents exactly what Noetics was built to achieve — a connected ecosystem that brings together best-in-class industry tools," said Mark Spears, CEO of Noetics. "By embedding quote iQ, we're extending the power of Noetics to help dealers quote faster, sell smarter, and deliver an exceptional customer experience from the very first interaction."

Together, Keypoint Intelligence and Noetics are setting a new standard for digital transformation in the imaging channel, enabling dealers to operate more efficiently, leverage data-driven intelligence, and deliver greater value to their customers.

Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Contact:

[email protected]

About Noetics

Noetics is an intelligent ERP platform designed specifically for the office equipment dealer community. Built on Odoo and tailored for the imaging channel, Noetics unifies sales, operations, and service management into a single connected ecosystem. With native tools for CRM, accounting, project management, marketing automation, and industry integrations, Noetics helps dealers increase efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.

Contact:

Mark Spears

[email protected]

http://www.noeticerp.com

Schedule a Demo

Media Contact

Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 3396663738, [email protected], Keypoint Intelligence

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence