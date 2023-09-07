Keypoint Intelligence Announces the State of the Industry Reports for Digital Print in Labels and Packaging

Through our expanded expertise, these reports will cover advancements in technology at the OEM level, new chemistries on the market, software improvements, and converting options. Tweet this

"Through our expanded expertise, these reports will cover advancements in technology at the OEM level, new chemistries on the market, software improvements, and converting options," commented Jean Lloyd, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "With access to more than 80% of the digital print market for packaging, our team is uniquely positioned to provide industry insight on the current and future state of the production digital print market for labels and packaging."

"We're pleased to offer the first segment on Narrow Web Labels providing an in-depth analysis focusing on how the converter business model and view of digital printing has changed over time," added Jeff Wettersten, VP of Keypoint Intelligence's Packaging service. "This research examines the drivers for future growth in digital printing and looks at whether the growth trajectory will change across various segments of the market."

The Narrow Web Labels primary research includes in-depth interviewee demographics, industry focus and outlook, analysis, and key findings. Areas of focus include:

Press positioning and needs

Growth for digital printing

Press/converting/software desires

Consumables

Understanding the rules of engagement

This report as well as upcoming reports on folding cartons, corrugated, flexible packaging and brand adoption can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Labels and Packaging service.

For more information about the State of the Industry Global Intelligence Narrow Web Labels report, click here.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Public Relations, Keypoint Intelligence, 973-797-2100, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence