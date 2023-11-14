Keypoint Intelligence Assesses the Corrugated Packaging Segment in the Second Report of a Five-Part State of the Industry Series

Our estimate places volume share for digital printing at less than 1% of the overall market, and 3% of the addressable market. Post this

To get a better understanding of the industry, Keypoint Intelligence conducted qualitative in-depth interviews with a core global group of converters, OEMs, and suppliers, providing a "sounding board" to discuss topics of interest and gain a well-rounded perspective on the marketplace.

"Digital printing has established an entry position in corrugated packaging," says Jean Lloyd, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "Our estimate places volume share for digital printing at less than 1% of the overall market, and 3% of the addressable market."

"For those already participating in digital printing, the report addresses change occurring at all levels of the supply chain, and the potential favorable impact they will have around the use and adoption of digital printing," explains Jeff Wettersten, VP of Keypoint Intelligence's Packaging service. "For those not participating in digital printing, the report addresses options for engagement."

This State of the Industry report also discusses the similarities or differences across all four packaging segments, corrugated, folding carton, flexible packaging, and narrow web labels, focusing on the broad value chain and where and how decisions are made for packaging specifications.

This report as well as upcoming reports on folding cartons, flexible packaging and brand adoption can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Labels and Packaging service.

For more information about the report, please click here.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 339-666-3738, [email protected], https://keypointintelligence.com/

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence