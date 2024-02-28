Keypoint Intelligence Introduces New Research on the Effects of Responsible Business Initiatives

"Sustainable and responsible business practices have ascended to a paramount position on the corporate agenda." Post this

The study will explore various facets, including the balance between sustainability, cost, and quality; the influence of government directives; the effect on green procurement policies; and the importance placed on these factors by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.

Focusing on North America and Europe, the research will delve into the education, healthcare, and professional services sectors, particularly in the context of office technology and supplies. It will feature insights from over 360 online survey respondents, including purchasing officers experienced in acquiring office technology and supplies, and experts in the field of printers, copiers, and related supplies, especially within managed print service agreements.

For further details on the study, please refer to our online brochure or reach out to [email protected].

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry worldwide have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

