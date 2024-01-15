Keypoint Intelligence Partners Exclusively with GoWest.ai to Offer AI Readiness Assessments and Strategic AI Offerings

Integrating AI is key to the future of all businesses and a strategic approach is a necessity for future growth. Post this

West McDonald, Founder of GoWest.ai, shared his excitement about the partnership: "Aligning with Keypoint Intelligence was an obvious choice for us. Their proven leadership in helping clients diversify and succeed through innovation, especially in advisory services that extend beyond traditional scopes, resonate deeply with our mission. We're thrilled to bring our AI strategic offerings to their extensive network in a channel-exclusive arrangement."

This mutually exclusive agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies. It serves as a vital resource for dealers and technology service providers aiming to flourish in an AI-centric future. Keypoint Intelligence and GoWest.ai are committed to leading the charge in the integration of AI into business practices, setting new standards in innovation and service excellence.

Anthony Sci and West McDonald will be joining a prominent panel of experts during the "Putting AI to Work – Beyond the Page" session at ECS, where they will share their expertise and insights on how AI can revolutionize the channel and create opportunities for growth. The panel will feature seasoned industry executives from OEMs, dealers, software providers, AI power users, and cybersecurity specialists. Their discussion will center on the best practices and challenges of leveraging AI technologies.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry worldwide have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About GoWest.ai:

GoWest.ai, an esteemed AI advisory and consulting firm, empowers businesses globally to enhance their operations and growth through strategic AI integration. Their offerings include AI business health assessments, fractional Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer support, and mentorship and training in AI.

GoWest.ai's expertise in seamlessly incorporating AI into business practices has positioned them as a catalyst for transformative business solutions.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

[Contact Name for Keypoint Intelligence] Nancy Byrne, VP Marketing - [email protected]

[Contact Name for GoWest.ai] Lesley Stratford, Director of Finance & Administration

GoWest.ai - E: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nancy Byrne, Keypoint Intelligence, 973-797-2100, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence