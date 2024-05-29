Keypoint Intelligence Partners with IMI to Address the Future of Textile Print at the Digital Textile Manufacturing Technologies Conference 2024

Digital textile printing is at the forefront of transforming the textile industry, offering solutions that meet both the environmental and economic challenges. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Keypoint Intelligence for this important event," stated Alvin G. Keene, President of IMI. "Keypoint Intelligence brings extensive knowledge and a forward-thinking perspective that delivers on our promise to inform and educate brand owners on the importance of understanding current and future technology developments to impact the textile industry successfully."

During Johnny Shell's session, titled "State of the Industry: Digital Textile Printing," he will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of the textile industry and its transition towards digital printing technology. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the challenges associated with the high-volume manufacturing model commonly used in textiles, especially in light of today's social environment and rapidly changing trends. Mr. Shell will also present estimated growth in print volume, trends in ink usage, and hardware placement forecasts for the global regions, offering a forward-looking perspective on the industry's potential.

"Digital textile printing is at the forefront of transforming the textile industry, offering solutions that meet both the environmental and economic challenges," said Shell. "I'm excited to share insights on how this technology is evolving and what it means for the future of textile manufacturing."

Keypoint Intelligence's latest research and nearly 40 years of Mr. Shell's experience make this session a must-see event. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of digital textile printing, including its challenges, environmental and economic impacts, and the need for sustainable alternatives. Mr. Shell will also provide insights into future trends, market growth, print volume, ink chemistries, and hardware volumes by global regions. This knowledge will equip attendees to make informed decisions and succeed in the evolving textile industry.

Don't miss this essential conference examining the cutting-edge technology and research that is making the textile industry more sustainable. To register visit, http://www.imiconf.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Media Contact

Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 3396663738, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence