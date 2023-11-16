Keypoint Intelligence Predicts Growth in Different Digital Printing Applications

In particular, there will be significant growth of photo applications due to the shift from AgX to digital printing is expected to accelerate in the next few years. Post this

While most black & white applications and color general office printing is expected to decline due transitioning toward electronic communication, commercial printing applications together with some publishing applications such as books and magazines are expected to grow in digital printing.

"In particular, there will be significant growth of photo applications due to the shift from AgX to digital printing is expected to accelerate in the next few years," commented German Sacristan, Production Group Director at Keypoint Intelligence.

The Digital Printing Application Forecast: 2022-2027 report can be purchased for the US or Western European global report has a version focused on the US market and another on Western Europe. Both versions come with a pivot sheet and slides. The report can be purchased individually or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's On-Demand Printing & Publishing advisory service.

For more information about the report, please click here.

