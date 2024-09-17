Keypoint Intelligence Releases Comprehensive Report on High-Volume Apparel Decorators

Keypoint Intelligence has released a new report, "Understanding High-Volume Apparel Decorators," providing key insights into the operations, technologies, and challenges of major apparel manufacturers.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, a leader in the digital imaging industry, is pleased to announce the release of its latest in-depth report, "Understanding High-Volume Apparel Decorators." This comprehensive study offers essential insights into the operations, technologies, and challenges faced by some of the largest apparel manufacturers in the world.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on interviews with thirteen leading high-volume apparel decorators. It explores the complexities of printing technologies, market segments, print volumes, and the specific challenges these companies face in their day-to-day operations.

Key highlights of the report include:

Printing Technologies: Analyzes the benefits and challenges of various methods such as Screen Printing, Direct to Garment (DTG), Hybrid Printing, and Dye Sublimation.

This report is an invaluable resource for printing equipment manufacturers, apparel decorators, and industry professionals looking to understand the high-volume apparel decoration market and develop solutions that cater to these companies' unique needs.

For more information on how to purchase this report, visit Keypoint Intelligence's online store. To learn more about the Textile and Apparel advisory service click here or contact us at [email protected].

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For over 60 years, Keypoint Intelligence has been the go-to resource for independent testing, research, and analysis in the digital imaging industry. Our experts provide clients with the insights and tools needed to make strategic decisions, maximize market opportunities, and enhance their bottom lines.

