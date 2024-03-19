Keypoint Intelligence Releases its US Paper Forecast 2021-2027: Navigating Through Digital Transformation and Hybrid Work Trends

While we observe a decline in traditional paper demand, new horizons in home environments and innovative sectors are emerging. Post this

"Through Keypoint Intelligence's advisory service of targeted research, ongoing market information, and timely and informative actionable insights, there is a clear path forward for the industry to not just survive but thrive in this new era, emphasized Deborah Hawkins, Keypoint Intelligence's Group Director, and Principal Analyst for the Workplace Service. The insights gleaned from our report are designed to equip business leaders, policymakers, and investors with the knowledge to make informed decisions that will shape the future of the paper industry."

The US Paper Forecast 2021-2027 is an essential tool for business leaders, investors, and policymakers. It encapsulates a wealth of insights destined to guide strategic decision-making in an era of rapid transformation. This report is available for individual purchase or as part of a subscription to Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace CompleteView advisory service, offering unparalleled insights into the industry's future.

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

