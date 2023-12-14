Keypoint Intelligence Surveys Office Workers to Learn of Effects of Hybrid Work on Workplace Technology

Keypoint Intelligence evaluates changes in how officers workers perform their daily responsibilities and effects they will have on technology needs.
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, a leading provider of market research and analysis for the digital imaging industry, conducted a recent survey of over 600 office workers in the US and Europe to better understand trends and shifts in workplaces and the implications on technology use. Survey respondents had to be employed full-time, work with digital or paper documents, and print documents as part of their role.
A priority for business leaders is increasing digital processes as well as other technologies to effectively facilitate hybrid work. Printing and scanning complement these digital processes in getting work done remotely and in hybrid settings. Additionally, printing provides the benefit of security and creativity as well as relief from digital fatigue.
The various analyses are broken down into the following reports:
- Scan and DX trends
- Workers adjusting to hybrid work (Living with Hybrid)
- Role of supplies
- Buyer personas for printing
The reports also explore:
- Concerns relating to AI and cybersecurity
- Issues around sustainability
- Relevance of paper
"Twenty-five percent of US and a majority of European knowledge workers are hybrid and are expected to remain so at an average level of 2.5 or 2.4 days per week into 2024," comments Deborah Hawkins, Group Director the Workplace Team at Keypoint Intelligence. "For smaller companies in both regions, the majority of workers are fully remote."
This data and analysis set comprises a pivot sheet of data tabs and various topical analysis slide decks. and can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace CompleteView service. For more information, please click here.
About Keypoint Intelligence:
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.
