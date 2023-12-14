Keypoint Intelligence Surveys Office Workers to Learn of Effects of Hybrid Work on Workplace Technology

Twenty-five percent of US and a majority of European knowledge workers are hybrid and are expected to remain so at an average level of 2.5 or 2.4 days per week into 2024. Post this

The various analyses are broken down into the following reports:

Scan and DX trends

Workers adjusting to hybrid work (Living with Hybrid)

Role of supplies

Buyer personas for printing

The reports also explore:

Concerns relating to AI and cybersecurity

Issues around sustainability

Relevance of paper

