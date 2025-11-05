Keypoint Intelligence to Deliver Keynote Address and Share Insights on Expert Panel at TWAIN Converge 2025

We are honored to be the exclusive testing and certification partner for the TWAIN Working Group, helping bring new communities together to achieve true interoperability and seamless communication across diverse ecosystems. Post this

As part of the event, Keypoint Intelligence will deliver the keynote address and join an expert panel examining the economics of open standards, interoperability, and certification, and how these principles are driving growth and innovation across emerging markets. Through its collaboration with the TWAIN Working Group, Keypoint Intelligence has also developed the TWAIN Certification Program, providing independent, third-party validation to ensure that software and hardware solutions are secure, compatible, and optimized for zero-footprint workflows.

"We are very honored and proud to be the exclusive testing and certification partner for the TWAIN Working Group," said Randy Dazo, Chief Strategy Officer at Keypoint Intelligence. "Our vision is to help the TWAIN Working Group broaden its long-standing history and expertise in standards by combining that foundation with our own deep experience in printing, automation, AI, and robotics. Together, we're bringing new communities together to establish true interoperability and seamless communication across these diverse ecosystems."

Attendees will receive expert guidance on developing TWAIN Direct applications, with exclusive early access to Keypoint Intelligence's automated test harness. The hands-on event encourages technology vendors to bring their devices and ideas for a truly collaborative experience.

In addition, all participants will receive a complimentary six-month TWAIN Working Group Associate Membership, offering a front-row seat to innovation and an opportunity to contribute to the future of open standards.

Registration and details: http://www.twain.org/converge.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About the TWAIN Working Group

Founded in 1992, the TWAIN Working Group is a nonprofit association of industry leaders dedicated to creating standards that benefit the entire imaging industry. TWAIN's mission of "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data" drives ongoing development to incorporate future technologies such as AI, content authenticity and RISC-V processing. Through its new portal, TWAIN offers application developer and user forums, partner resource databases and many more tools for TWAIN users. For more information or to become a member, please visit http://www.twain.org.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Keypoint Intelligence, 3396663738, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence