Keypoint Intelligence Unveils the Industry's First Global DTF Forecast Report: Navigating the Future of Direct-to-Film Technology

This forecast is not just a collection of data and expert insights; it's an indispensable guide for creating and implementing strategies built upon impactful revenue-based decisions in the evolving DTF market. "In an industry as dynamic and fast-paced as direct-to-film printing, staying ahead requires not just insight, but foresight," comments Johnny Shell, Principal Analyst for Keypoint Intelligence's Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service. "The 2022-2027 Global DTF Forecast offers a detailed assessment of the DTF market. It goes beyond mere analysis; it seeks to equip our clients and stakeholders with the vision to anticipate change, embrace innovation, and make decisions that not only respond to the market as it is today but also shape it for tomorrow."

Available for purchase individually or through a subscription to Keypoint Intelligence's advisory services, this report promises to deliver unmatched perspectives on the future of the DTF industry. Keypoint Intelligence's Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service offers ongoing market information and timely insights.

Click here for additional information about the 2022-2027 Global DTF Forecast Report or to discover how Keypoint Intelligence's advisory services can empower your strategic decisions, visit our website.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 3396663738, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

