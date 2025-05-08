Keys to Success in Clinical Trials: A Strategic Guide for Biotechs and Startups, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how selecting the right clinical trial endpoints can enhance regulatory approval prospects, attract investors and ensure meaningful scientific outcomes. Attendees will gain insight into how biotech startups can navigate endpoint selection challenges by aligning scientific rigor with operational and financial constraints. The featured speakers will discuss the critical role of project assurance, CRO partnerships and efficient trial execution in minimizing delays, reducing costs and ensuring high-quality data. The speakers will also share how innovative digital tools, wearables and patient-centric strategies can improve endpoint measurement, data integrity and overall trial efficiency.
TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For biotechnology companies and startups, selecting the right clinical trial endpoints is essential for regulatory success, investor confidence and efficient trial execution.
This webinar will explore best practices for endpoint strategy, ensuring alignment with scientific and regulatory expectations while balancing feasibility and cost. The expert panel will discuss key considerations for endpoint selection, the role of operational excellence in trial execution and strategies for mitigating risks through project assurance.
Attendees will gain insights into optimizing trial design, selecting the right CRO partners and leveraging innovative technologies to generate high-quality, reliable clinical evidence. Through real-world case studies and proven methodologies, this session will equip biotechs with the information needed to enhance trial efficiency, minimize delays and accelerate their path to approval.
Register for this webinar today to help biotechs navigate endpoint challenges in clinical trials and accelerate their path to drug approval.
Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Rudo, MD EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Chris Clendening, SVP, Biotechnology Operations; and John Ohrn, SVP, Global Sales and Customer Success, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Keys to Success in Clinical Trials: A Strategic Guide for Biotechs and Startups.
