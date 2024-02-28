Keysight Increases Validated Test Cases for Skylo Non-Terrestrial Network Certification Program

Keysight is a pioneer in supporting the scale-up of NTN by using a combination of 3GPP and service provider standards to develop and prioritize certification testing. Post this

The new, jointly developed test cases cover radio frequency (RF) and functional performance aspects of NB communication that are unique to NTN. These include the technical challenges posed by doppler effects arising from the distance and relative speed between devices and satellites. The RCAT Skylo release addresses this by emulating real world conditions including geostationary orbit (GEO), geosynchronous orbit (GSO), and signal-to-noise-plus-interference ratio (SINR). The RCAT solution achieves a balance between test complexity and the emulation of real-world network conditions.

Keysight and Skylo are continuing to collaborate on supplementary tests for future releases of Skylo's NTN certification program. This ongoing commitment to innovation underscores their dedication to the long-term success of NTN development since the initial test case release in September 2023.

Ian Milne, Head of Quality and Standards at Skylo Technologies, said: "The journey between our two companies has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to witness the results, with our certification program gaining interest from key industry players. We eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration with Keysight to achieve our shared goal of ensuring high-quality service to hybrid terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, in which Skylo plays a key role."

Jose Ignacio Espinola, Director of NTN Certification Solutions at Keysight, said: "Keysight is a pioneer in supporting the scale-up of NTN by using a combination of 3GPP and service provider standards to develop and prioritize certification testing. Our commitment is reflected in bringing advanced test solutions to market first, and we are leading certification efforts with every major vendor and chipset maker on testing critical aspects of satellite communications. This significant milestone with Skylo validates our efforts and inspires us to contribute continuously to the successful development of NTN."

Keysight will demonstrate the conformance testing of NB-NTN for the Skylo network at Mobile World Congress 2024, Hall 5 Stand #5E12, with the first-to-market, RCAT satellite service operator acceptance solution.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

