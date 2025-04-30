KeyState Appoints JD David as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth

"JD's expertise in scaling businesses and driving organizational alignment will be invaluable as we continue to grow across all our business lines. With JD's leadership, we are confident that KeyState's core values and principles will remain at the heart of our expansion." Post this

"We are excited to welcome JD to KeyState," said Josh Miller, CEO of KeyState. "His expertise in scaling businesses and driving organizational alignment will be invaluable as we continue to grow across all our business lines. With JD's leadership, we are confident that KeyState's core values and principles will remain at the heart of our expansion."

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. KeyState manages over $20 billion in bond portfolios for community banks, and our SOLCAP solar tax credit platform has raised and deployed over $500 million in tax credit investments. Founded in 1991, KeyState serves over 140 community banks and over 200 companies across the country. Based in Las Vegas, NV, KeyState has additional offices in Wilmington, DE; Denver, CO; and Burlington, VT.

