Keystone Koating serves manufacturers that need reliable, high-volume industrial powder coating in Pennsylvania. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, PCI 3000 Custom Coater certification and AAMA Certified applicator status and an eight-stage pretreatment system, the company serves manufacturers across demanding schedules.

LITITZ, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For operations managers and production engineers searching for a certified industrial powder coater that can keep pace with industrial-scale demand, Keystone Koating has built its reputation on verifiable credentials and the production infrastructure to back them up. Operating two facilities in Central Pennsylvania and serving the region's manufacturing sector since 1986, the company delivers high-volume powder coating for HVAC producers, agricultural equipment fabricators and automotive component makers.

What Certifications Should You Look for When Choosing an Industrial Powder Coater?

The certifications that carry the most weight when evaluating top-rated industrial powder coaters in Pennsylvania are those tied to ongoing process standards, not one-time recognitions. A certified industrial powder coater should hold certifications that demonstrate repeatable quality under independent verification.

Keystone Koating's credential portfolio includes ISO 9001:2015 certification, PCI 3000 Custom Coater certification and AAMA 2604/2605-compliant applicator status, each requiring ongoing adherence to rigorous production and quality standards. Keystone Koating is also an IFS registered applicator, which reflects its consistent investment in process accountability across both facilities.

How Keystone Koating Meets High-Volume Industrial Production Schedules

High-volume powder coating demands a process that moves large quantities of parts without variability. According to Keystone Koating, "We only use powder coatings from the industry's top names and offer a wide selection of durable powders proven to take the worst nature has to offer without fading, wear or damage. We continually optimize our process to ensure the best quality finish every time." Actual performance depends on the specified powder chemistry, substrate preparation, and cure profile.

The company's eight-stage pretreatment system reinforces that commitment, running a start-to-finish metal finishing process from initial blasting and surface preparation through quality testing and final shipment. That process depth reflects the kind of production discipline that allows fabricators to maintain consistent schedules across high-volume runs.

The result is a coating with resistance to chipping and the adhesion to hold up across demanding industrial specifications. Epoxy, polyester, and fluoropolymer options provide flexibility, while fast turnaround times help production teams maintain their timelines.

Manufacturers and fabricators across the region can request a project quote using Keystone Koating's standard "Get a Quote" form on their website.

About Keystone Koating

Keystone Koating is a full-service industrial powder coating provider with two facilities in Central Pennsylvania, serving high-volume manufacturers and metal fabricators since 1986. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, PCI 3000 certification and AAMA applicator certification. It offers a complete metal finishing process, from blasting to quality testing. Keystone Koating is part of the Paul B. Zimmerman family of companies.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Keystone Koating, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.keystonekoating.com/

SOURCE Keystone Koating