Keystone Law Group Named Industry Transformation Winner in Asana's 2026 Work Innovation Awards

"Asana is transformative for us," Managing Partner Shawn Kerendian stated. "I'm so proud of this recognition. It validates how we've been able to upend conventional legal practice models, enabling our probate attorneys to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients." Post this

Keystone set out to solve a critical operational challenge: scaling a fast-growing, deadline-driven legal practice while reducing manual overhead and protecting court-mandated timelines. To do so, the firm built a centralized, AI-enabled work management system in Asana that standardizes how every client matter is planned, executed, and monitored. At the core of this system are structured task templates, each containing 10 to 30+ sequenced subtasks with dependencies and prepopulated estimated time. Matters are launched through a custom intake form that automatically links each matter to the correct client project and coordinates cross‑department execution. Real‑time dashboards and Global Workload views give leadership immediate visibility into capacity, bottlenecks, and overdue risk, enabling proactive staffing and reassignment decisions. Keystone now saves about 1,458 hours annually (approximately 182 workdays a year), unlocking meaningful capacity while safeguarding compliance and client service.

Data-Driven Goal Achievement

This initiative is integrated with Keystone's broader digital transformation and AI strategy, particularly through the firm's Objectives and Key Results framework in Asana. Annual company goals are translated into departmental goals and milestones, each tracked through AI-supported status updates and completion safeguards. To ensure data integrity, Keystone created custom milestone completion fields that flow directly into its data warehouse and company health dashboards, with AI-generated prompts automatically flagging missing data or overdue milestones. Weekly task cleanups reinforce accountability and realistic planning, while insights from Asana reporting inform hiring decisions, process refinements, and monthly partner reporting. In 2023, the firm saw completion rates of 69.5% for Departmental Key Results (DKRs) and 77.3% for Company Key Results (CKRs), and by 2025, with the implementation and full utilization of Asana Goals, those numbers surged with DKRs at 99.4% and CKRs at 90%. Recently, Keystone has begun piloting Asana AI Studio to automate task tracking and reduce manual reporting around repeatedly extended deadlines. The impact spans every department, creating a unified workflow ecosystem that evolves as Keystone scales.

"Keystone Law Group represents exactly the kind of results-driven innovation the Work Innovation Awards were created to celebrate. By building a centralized, AI-powered system to manage complex legal workflows, they've unlocked significant efficiency gains and driven consistently high completion rates. It's a powerful example of how organizations can use Asana to scale operations, improve visibility, and deliver better outcomes for their clients," Asana's Chief Customer Officer Josh Abdulla stated.

About the Award

Asana's annual Work Innovation Awards recognize organizations that are transforming how work gets done through AI, automation, and cross-functional collaboration. Winners span industries and regions worldwide, collectively reporting over $34 million in ROI, with further recognition to follow at upcoming Work Innovation Summit events.

For more information about the program and the full list of winners, visit https://asana.com/work-innovation-awards.

About Keystone Law Group, P.C.

Keystone Law Group, P.C. is the largest law firm in California solely dedicated to probate litigation and administration. The firm's attorneys have recovered millions for clients and are experts in handling complex and high-value cases involving disputed probate matters. Keystone's mission is to deliver excellent results for its clients while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. The firm is regularly recognized at both the firm and attorney level, receiving awards annually for Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Best Law Firms, and Great Places to Work.

To learn more, visit keystone-law.com or call us at 424-398-7609.

Media Contact

Farah Teerling, Keystone Law Group, P.C., 1 424-483-6772, [email protected], https://keystone-law.com/

SOURCE Keystone Law Group, P.C.