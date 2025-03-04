Keystone P.D.: A Darkly Funny Prequel Unveils the Keystone Cops' Origins

"Ignoring reality was their first mistake—and the Keystone Cops' funniest legacy." – Robert Ambros Post this

"Fans of dark humor and historical fiction will find Keystone P.D. a delightful romp through a forgotten era," says Ambros, whose medical and literary credentials lend depth to his storytelling. Born in Passaic, New Jersey in 1959, Ambros studied medicine in Krakow, Poland at the Copernicus School of Medicine (Jagiellonian University), training further in surgical and gynecologic pathology at New Jersey Medical School and Johns Hopkins Hospital. As a cancer researcher with over fifty peer-reviewed papers, he transitioned to fiction with The Brief Sun, which won the 10th Annual Writer's Digest International Book Award for best genre fiction, followed by When Eagles Die and Griffith Stadium. Now residing in Winter Haven, Florida, Ambros brings his unique perspective to this latest work.

Available now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DYBY2S4M, Keystone P.D. invites readers to discover the Keystone Cops' roots through a lens of laughter and chaos. Visit Ambros's author page at https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00IZTQAYI/about for more on his acclaimed works. A thumbnail of the book's striking cover accompanies this release, offering a visual tease of the tale within.

