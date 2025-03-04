Keystone P.D.: A Darkly Funny Prequel Unveils the Keystone Cops' Origins

Before their slapstick fame, the Keystone Cops stumbled into comedic infamy through oil, corruption, and folly in Robert Ambros's hilarious new novella.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How did a bumbling troupe of early 20th-century misfits become America's most iconic comedic cops? In Keystone P.D., award-winning author Robert Ambros pulls back the curtain on the Keystone Cops' origins with a dark comedy that's equal parts hilarious and harrowing. Released today on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, this 21,000-word prequel explores the chaotic circumstances that birthed a legend, priced at just $1.99.
Set in 1905 Keystone, Ohio, Keystone P.D. follows Rick Darrow—known as "The Big Gun"—and his brothers as they juggle Keystone Oil, the Keystone Gazette, and the town's shadowy brothels and speakeasies. What begins as a gritty tale of power and profit spirals into disaster when their refusal to face reality unleashes events too ghastly for polite society. With sharp wit and a keen eye for human folly, Ambros crafts a narrative that exposes the pitfalls of short-term thinking—a prequel that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.
"Fans of dark humor and historical fiction will find Keystone P.D. a delightful romp through a forgotten era," says Ambros, whose medical and literary credentials lend depth to his storytelling. Born in Passaic, New Jersey in 1959, Ambros studied medicine in Krakow, Poland at the Copernicus School of Medicine (Jagiellonian University), training further in surgical and gynecologic pathology at New Jersey Medical School and Johns Hopkins Hospital. As a cancer researcher with over fifty peer-reviewed papers, he transitioned to fiction with The Brief Sun, which won the 10th Annual Writer's Digest International Book Award for best genre fiction, followed by When Eagles Die and Griffith Stadium. Now residing in Winter Haven, Florida, Ambros brings his unique perspective to this latest work.
Available now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DYBY2S4M, Keystone P.D. invites readers to discover the Keystone Cops' roots through a lens of laughter and chaos. Visit Ambros's author page at https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00IZTQAYI/about for more on his acclaimed works. A thumbnail of the book's striking cover accompanies this release, offering a visual tease of the tale within.
Media Contact
Robert Ambros, Robert Ambros, 1 863-224-4600, [email protected]
SOURCE Robert Ambros
Share this article