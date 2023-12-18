Keytalk AI signs an agreement with Microsoft Korea and Kyobo Book Centre to encourage creators and support a creative ecosystem with Generative AI

Unlike traditional methods of data labeling, the Keytalk system is automatically updated with machine learning. This allows AI prompts to be "engineered" and even adapt to changing contexts of human expression. Post this

The agreement aims to lower the entry barriers for domestic creators to generative AI and increase the scope and capabilities of AI utilization to inspire their creative activities. The cooperation with Microsoft Korea will enable domestic creators to use the latest AI models, creating a variety of use cases in the book and content industry.

Keytalk AI lowers the barrier for creators to use generative AI by providing prompts that guide them into genres, concepts, characters, and worlds when they begin a new creative project. By simply mixing and matching prompts such as "across time," "against injustice," or "unique setting," you can generate over a trillion different stories, characters, and worlds - and edit them just as easily.

Keytalk AI made a global name for itself in February 2023, when its Movie Deep Search became the number one rated product of the month on Product Hunt. Since then, the company has launched a movie synopsis generator on its 'Maimovie' app and in November launched a closed beta of an AI-powered story generation platform, Lewis.

Unlike traditional methods of data labeling, which require extensive input from human annotators, the Keytalk system is automated. It bundles and scores the various nuances of natural language expressions into a Keytalk prompt that is automatically updated with machine learning. This allows AI prompts to be "engineered" and even adapt to changing contexts of human expression.

The spokesperson of Kyobo Book Centre said, "We hope to open the door to domestic creators and actively support them through this collaboration," and added, "We hope that the K-content industry leveraging AI technology will continue to develop and attract global attention."

The spokesperson of Microsoft Korea stated, "We are pleased to join hands with Korean creators to lower the entry barriers for generative AI and support their creative activities. Microsoft Korea will continue to actively support their activities and work together to develop Korea's creative ecosystem."

About Keytalk AI

Keytalk AI is an AI application group with innovative prompt engineering and operations automation solutions. Its core technology is a patented AIOps engine that extracts industry-specific natural language "Keytalk" prompts from multiple data sources. Keytalk prompts enable an intuitive and contextual personalization of search, recommendations, rankings, and more in conversational user experience (UX), including generative AI.

For more information, please visit https://www.keytalkai.com.

Media Contact

Elli Kim, Keytalk AI, 64 2108982515, [email protected], https://www.keytalkai.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Keytalk AI