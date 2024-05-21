KeywordResearchTools.io Debuts Comprehensive SEO Platform for SEO Professionals, Digital Marketers and Bloggers

KeywordResearchTools.io launches a comprehensive SEO platform with 15 advanced keyword research tools and in-depth competitor analysis. Designed for SEO professionals, digital marketers, and bloggers, it offers flexible subscription plans, user-friendly features, and a 3-day all-access free trial. Post this

At the core of KeywordResearchTools.io are its Keyword Research Tools. The platform allows users to conduct detailed keyword analysis across leading platforms such as Google, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, Google Play, Apple App Store, Instagram, and more. Key metrics provided include search volume, trend data, average CPC, paid difficulty, SEO difficulty, and SERP average Domain Rank. Users can perform keyword research based on location, language, and up to five different keyword suggestion types, enabling precise and actionable insights for tailored marketing strategies.

In-Depth Competitor Analysis

KeywordResearchTools.io also features comprehensive Competitor Research Tools. These tools offer valuable insights into competitors strategies, revealing top-performing keywords, ad campaigns, top-performing landing pages, competitors keywords that intersect with your keywords and more. By leveraging this data, users can refine their marketing approaches, discover new opportunities, and stay competitive in their industry.

Flexible and Affordable Subscription Plans

The platform offers a variety of subscription plans to accommodate different user needs. The Basic plan is available for $39/month, providing essential features for individuals. The Pro plan, at $59/month, is ideal for SEO professionals, digital marketers and bloggers, offering access to 15 keyword research tools and 4 extensive competitor research tools. For larger organizations, advanced plans are available, each designed to deliver comprehensive functionality and value.

User-Friendly Features

Designed with the user in mind, KeywordResearchTools.io ensures seamless navigation and efficient use of its powerful tools. Features such as unlimited exports, cloud saves for keyword research projects, and team management capabilities for up to 30 members make it an indispensable tool for both solo practitioners and large teams. Additionally, the platform offers 14 free keyword research tools, equipping users with a wide range of resources to enhance their SEO efforts.

Try It Free

Experience the full power of KeywordResearchTools.io with our 3 Day All-Access Free Trial, available to all new users. This trial allows full access to all tools and features, giving you the opportunity to see how our platform can transform your digital marketing strategy.

About KeywordResearchTools.io

KeywordResearchTools.io was founded with the mission to make powerful SEO tools accessible to all digital marketers. After 10 months of dedicated development, the platform is now ready to provide exceptional value and performance to its users. As a newly launched company, KeywordResearchTools.io aims to support digital marketers in achieving their SEO goals and improving their online presence.

