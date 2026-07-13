KHAI Ventures Secures Distribution Rights for Wellytics' Health Data and Advanced Software Platform

Healthcare AI, portfolio operations company KHAI Ventures has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Wellytics Health, a healthcare technology and AI company. Under the agreement, KHAI Ventures secures unrestricted commercial and research rights to utilize, enhance, market, and distribute Wellytics' proprietary advanced health data assets and software solutions across the Western Hemisphere.

BOSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KHAI Ventures today announced it has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Wellytics Health, securing distribution rights for Wellytics' proprietary Data Product and Data Platform across the Western Hemisphere.

Through this partnership, KHAI Ventures gains unrestricted commercial and research rights to utilize, enhance, promote, market, and distribute Wellytics' advanced health data assets and software solutions. KHAI Ventures will integrate these tools to support its growing portfolio of healthcare AI companies, while also sub-licensing the products to external clients looking to optimize data management and accelerate clinical research.

The agreement covers two core offerings tailored for comprehensive clinical development:

Wellytics Data Assets: An ever-expanding set of fully de-identified, sub-licensable medical-related, multi-modal data.

Wellytics Data Platform: A hosted suite of secure software applications used to structure, harmonize, query, and translate EHR records.

"By combining Wellytics' innovative software solutions and massive, multi-modal datasets with our KHAI Ventures ecosystem, we are equipping clinical researchers and health tech developers with access to untapped patient data and tools needed to train next-generation clinical algorithms", said Howard Greenman, Managing Partner of KHAI Ventures.

"The bottleneck in translational research isn't ideas, it's infrastructure. Enormous volumes of clinical and genomic data are generated every day, but very little is usable at scale", said Dheeraj Reddy Bobili, Founder & CEO of Wellytics Health. "Our partnership with KHAI Ventures is about closing that gap by building the data infrastructure and AI orchestration layer that unifies fragmented health records, makes them computable, and transforms them into a research-grade foundation of data. This is about building the rails, not just the reports".

Media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

About KHAI Ventures

KHAI Ventures is a healthcare AI portfolio operations company that builds and scales early-stage healthcare AI companies by providing a centralized platform of proprietary data, AI/tech infrastructure, clinical operator networks, and domain expertise. The company originates wholly owned startups and partners with early-stage founders as an institutional co-founder to help them overcome critical gaps through company development. KHAI operates across four focus areas: clinically actionable predictive models, provider efficiency, patient monitoring, and clinical research. More information is available at khaiventures.com

About Wellytics

Wellytics is a healthcare technology and artificial intelligence company that develops advanced software solutions to revolutionize patient care and clinical operations. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, the company offers an innovative platform that seamlessly integrates diverse medical data—including genomics, lifestyle factors, and electronic health records—to generate holistic patient summaries and risk-scoring insights. Wellytics' suite of products features generative AI health copilots and clinical decision support tools designed to reduce administrative burdens and help healthcare professionals make faster, more accurate medical decisions. More information is available at wellytics.health

Media Contact

Shashwat P. Baxi, KHAI Ventures, 1 2244712652, [email protected], www.khaiventures.com

SOURCE KHAI Ventures