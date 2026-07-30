KHAI Ventures Secures Exclusive Commercial Rights to Comprehensive 17-Million Pediatric Patient Dataset to Support its Healthcare AI Portfolio

KHAI Ventures has secured an exclusive agreement to commercialize and distribute Futureheal's proprietary pediatric dataset, covering 17 million unique patient records across the Americas. KHAI will leverage this rich longitudinal data to train clinical AI models across its portfolio and launch new Data as a Service solutions.

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KHAI Ventures today announced it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Futureheal, securing the sole rights to develop, market, and distribute Futureheal's proprietary pediatric medical dataset across North, Central, and South America.

Through this strategic partnership, KHAI Ventures gains unrestricted commercial and research rights within the Americas. KHAI Ventures plans to leverage the dataset to support its growing portfolio of healthcare AI companies to train, strengthen, and further validate their clinical AI/ML predictive models. Additionally, KHAI intends to launch multiple companies aimed at delivering clinical Data as a Service solution.

The dataset includes fully de-identified longitudinal medical records representing approximately 17 million unique pediatric patients across more than 27 hospitals. Combining both structured and unstructured data, the dataset features comprehensive clinical notes, medical imaging, laboratory results, and historical medical records. Under the agreement, Futureheal will handle all rigorous data de-identification processes and has the option to scale the dataset further, while KHAI Ventures will manage commercialization, translation, and data harmonization tailored for American markets.

"This is a monumental opportunity for clinical researchers and health tech developers across the Americas," said Howard Greenman, Managing Partner of KHAI Ventures. "We know that accessible patient data is incredibly valuable to the future of personalized medicine across the world. We are excited to be able to unlock such a massive, untapped dataset of this magnitude."

"Futureheal was founded on the belief that where a child is born should not determine the quality of healthcare they receive," said Dr. Emrah Aydin, PhD, CEO of Futureheal. Our goal is to leverage clinical data and artificial intelligence to accelerate diagnosis, support physicians, and help children reach the right treatment at the right time. Through our partnership with KHAI Ventures, we are taking an important step toward making world-class pediatric healthcare knowledge more accessible, scalable, and impactful across the globe."

Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

About KHAI Ventures: KHAI Ventures is a healthcare AI portfolio operations company that builds and scales early-stage healthcare AI companies by providing a centralized platform of proprietary data, AI/tech infrastructure, clinical operator networks, and domain expertise. The company originates wholly owned startups and partners with early-stage founders as an institutional co-founder to help them overcome critical gaps through company development. KHAI operates across four focus areas: clinically actionable predictive models, provider efficiency patient monitoring, and clinical research. More information is available at Khaiventures.com

About Futureheal: Futureheal (formerly Fetalist) is a health tech company at the intersection of medicine and data engineering. The company develops AI-powered diagnostic decision support tools focused on pediatric and fetal health, with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to every life globally. Through its network of partner hospitals, Futureheal has built comprehensive pediatric clinical datasets, leveraging artificial intelligence to enable early detection of fetal and childhood diseases.

Media Contact

Shashwat P. Baxi, KHAI Ventures, 1 224-471-2652, [email protected], www.khaiventures.com

SOURCE KHAI Ventures