Khalid A. Al-Thebity Honored with Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Law Middle East

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East regional chair and managing shareholder of the Riyadh office, received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Law Middle East Awards 2025, which took place Nov. 4 at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East regional chair and managing shareholder of the Riyadh office, received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Law Middle East Awards 2025, which took place Nov. 4 at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

With over 350 nominations from 120 firms and over 200 attendees, the awards recognized achievements across a range of categories, reflecting the breadth of innovation and excellence shaping legal teams in the Middle East.

Based on independent market recognition, the Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for visionary leaders who have made a profound and lasting impact on the Middle East legal sector over the course of their career. They are reflective of an individual's reputation within the industry for sustained excellence, mentorship, and significant contribution to the legal profession.

Al-Thebity was described as one of the leading legal minds in the region, a truly visionary lawyer who has made a lasting impact on the Middle East legal sector over the course of his 30-year career. As someone who brings deep experience and connections both globally and regionally, including across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and broader Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Al-Thebity was commended for securing licenses in record timing, bringing in key lateral partners, and becoming a key partner to sovereign entities and corporations across the Middle East and further afield. He was referenced as being pivotal in growing the regional team more than three-fold and a true inspiration not only to Greenberg Traurig, but to the industry as a whole.

Greenberg Traurig also was highly commended in the Technology Team of the Year category.

"Congratulations, Khalid, on this fantastic achievement," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Together with the regional shareholders, Khalid has done an extraordinary job of building an impressive and growing team in the region, obtaining the required licenses for both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in record time, bringing in valuable lateral partners, and helping us become a key participant in the market. GT's strategic vision is to build, not just for today, but for the future. With a 'one firm' ethos, GT fosters a sense of being a legal family, building trust, and working toward a set of collective goals with the guiding principle of service excellence. We are proud of all of our teams."

Al-Thebity commented: "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Law Middle East, in particular the judging panel and everyone involved in the research process. I have had the privilege of partnering with our clients, building foundations that have resulted in long-term partnerships, and working alongside some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the region. This award is not just a reflection of my own journey; it is a testament to our collective vision, resilience, and the commitment of our clients, peers, and colleagues. Greenberg Traurig is a unified global firm that collaborates across borders, empowering its people through its collaborative and respectful culture, and we are so fortunate to have been guided by Richard A. Rosenbaum. I am proud of the many milestones we have achieved — not only in expanding our firm's regional footprint by entering into three core markets (Riyadh, Dubai and Abu Dhabi) in less than three years, but in contributing to the evolution of the legal landscape in the Middle East. I am confident that we will continue to break new ground and contribute to the evolution of the legal landscape in the Middle East."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, M&A, Private Equity, Private Credit, Sports & Entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — Capital Markets, and Arbitrations & Disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm.

You May Also Be Interested In:

Media Contact

Amira Alyamani, Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm, 971 (0) 4595 3637, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm