Kheng Sun Partners with Instagrid to Drive Portable Power Innovation in Singapore and ASEAN

Kheng Sun has been appointed official distributor for Instagrid's world-leading battery-based portable power solutions — a milestone in Southeast Asia's shift to sustainable energy. Post this

With nearly 60 years of experience serving Singapore's construction, events, and industrial sectors, Kheng Sun has built a reputation for reliable solutions that adapt to evolving market demands. Partnering with Instagrid – a global leader in portable power technology established in 2018 – underscores Kheng Sun's commitment to bringing breakthrough innovations to Singapore and beyond. This collaboration aligns with Singapore's Smart Nation and Green Plan 2030 initiatives while positioning both companies for strategic expansion along the ASEAN economic corridor.

Quotes from the leadership teams:

"We partner with Instagrid because their innovative solutions represent the next generation of portable power across Southeast Asia," said Toh Yee Sian, Director at Kheng Sun. "Together, we are committed to making worksites safer and more sustainable through access to Instagrid's innovative power technology. After nearly six decades in this industry, we've witnessed the shift from petrol and diesel generators to today's smart, clean alternatives. Instagrid's solutions deliver the performance our customers demand while advancing regional net-zero goals and fostering healthier work environments."

"We're excited to partner with Kheng Sun, a trusted leader in Singapore's equipment rental market. Their strong focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation aligns perfectly with Instagrid's mission to deliver clean, cutting-edge energy solutions that benefit both people and the planet. Together, we're shaping a smarter, cleaner future for mobile energy users across Southeast Asia." – Andreas Sedlmayr, CEO at Instagrid.

Comprehensive Portfolio for Key Industries

As the official distributor, Kheng Sun will offer Instagrid's complete portfolio including Instagrid ONE, LINK, and LINK MAX. Kheng Sun will provide full sales and rental services, backed by expert training, technical support, and immediate product availability across Singapore, with phased rollout to regional markets beginning in Q3 2025.

Regional Service Network Development

To support the ASEAN expansion, Kheng Sun is establishing a network of certified service partners and training facilities across target markets. This investment in regional infrastructure ensures customers receive consistent, high-quality support regardless of their location within the company's expanding service area.

About Kheng Sun

Established in 1966, Kheng Sun has been Singapore's trusted partner for equipment sales and rental for nearly six decades. Serving industries from construction and events to emergency response and industrial operations, the company is committed to delivering reliable solutions backed by professional service and support. Today, Kheng Sun continues to expand its regional presence, evolving its portfolio to meet the needs of modern industries while championing sustainability and innovation.

About Instagrid

Founded in 2018, Instagrid designs and manufactures advanced portable power systems for professionals who demand uncompromising performance, sustainability, and flexibility. With operations across Europe, North America, and Asia, Instagrid is redefining mobile energy for a cleaner future.

For More Information:

Visit: Kheng Sun, Instagrid

Media Contact

Toh Yee Sian, Kheng Sun Hiring Equipments Pte Ltd, 65 62823068, [email protected], https://www.khengsun.com

SOURCE Kheng Sun Hiring Equipments Pte Ltd