Khoa D. Le Accepted Into the Producers Guild of America

"The PGA has long set the benchmark for excellence in producing," Le said. "I'm honored to join its community and look forward to collaborating with peers who share the same passion for storytelling.

As a director-writer and producer who leads over 100-person creative and technical team, Le is currently developing a ten-film slate and several TV-series slates, and is in active conversation with potential collaborators, financiers, and distributors.

ABOUT KVIBE STUDIOS

Kvibe Studios is a full-service film, video, and marketing company headquartered in an 8,000-square-foot Jersey City soundstage. Since 2005, its 100-plus creative and technical professionals have delivered more than 8,500 videos for Fortune 500 brands, investors, and independent storytellers. Kvibe guides projects from script development and pitch decks through production, post-production, studio rental, and growth-focused marketing, giving clients a single partner for everything from feature films and TV series to branded content and websites.

