Kia Hollis, MSN, CNM and Mercy patient Jnai Player Featured Guests for February 2024 edition of "Medoscopy"

The February 2024 edition of Mercy Medical Center's talk show, MEDOSCOPY, takes a look at The Centering Pregnancy Program.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kia N. Hollis, MSN, CNM, a certified nurse midwife with Metropolitan OB/GYN, a practice affiliated with The Family Childbirth and Children's Center at Mercy, and patient Jnai Player are featured guests on Mercy Medical Center's monthly talk show, "Medoscopy," airing Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21st and 22nd, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. EST (http://www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Ms. Hollis and Ms. Player provide their perspectives relative to Mercy's Centering Program, a new initiative which provide soon-to-be mothers with additional resources, group education and support.

Kia discusses how Centering assists women receiving care at urban centers like Mercy which emphasize under-served, minority women at high risk for low birth weight and pre-term delivery.

Recently a new mom, Jnai related her experience in the Centering Program where topics such as nutrition, common discomforts, stress management, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, and infant care are covered.

Kia also discussed her work doing international outreach, providing care to low income families in Guatemala and shadowing a labor and delivery unit at New Ashongman Community Hospital in Ghana.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

