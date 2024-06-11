Kia Summer Sticker Sales Event at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Customers can take advantage of financing deals on the 2024 Kia Sportage and 2024 Kia Sorento as part of the Kia Summer Sticker Sales Event at the dealership.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships is excited to announce the Kia Summer Sticker Sales Event, offering excellent deals on select models of the 2024 Kia Sportage and the 2024 Kia Sorento. Customers can now finance these Kia vehicles at an attractive 1.9% APR for up to 48 months, exclusively for well-qualified buyers. In addition, buyers will receive $1000 bonus cash on specially tagged 2024 Sportage and Sorento vehicles. Shoppers must act fast as this offer ends on July 8, 2024.

Designed to enhance safety, comfort and convenience on the road, the 2024 Kia Sportage boasts a range of standout features. One such feature is the Blind-Spot View Monitor, which provides a live feed of the vehicle's blind spots onto the instrument cluster when the turn signal is activated. When paired with optional Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, this feature offers invaluable assistance in avoiding potential collisions by guiding the vehicle in its current lane in various scenarios.

Moreover, the Sportage boasts 12.3-inch Dual Panoramic Displays, offering over 24 inches of combined display space for navigation, diagnostics and entertainment. With ample storage space of 39.6 cu. ft. behind the second row and 41.3 inches of rear seating legroom, passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for cargo. The Smart Power Tailgate adds another layer of convenience by opening automatically when it senses the key, providing hands-free access to the cargo area.

On the other hand, the 2024 Kia Sorento is a versatile SUV built for adventure. It features a powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its all-wheel-drive system monitors road conditions and distributes power across the wheels for enhanced traction and control, making it ideal for exploring new terrain.

The Sorento also offers a range of features designed to tackle diverse climates and terrain, including Hill Start Assist, capable downhill control and Snow Mode. Additionally, excursion accessories such as bike racks and rooftop cargo boxes can be easily attached to the roof rails, allowing drivers to go big on their adventures.

Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the 2024 Kia Sportage and 2024 Kia Sorento, as well as the exclusive offers available at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships, can visit its website at chrisauffenberg.com. Alternatively, shoppers can meet with the dealership team at 611 S Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 or call them at 573-339-1000 for detailed information.

Media Contact

General Support, Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships, 636-239-4500, [email protected], https://www.chrisauffenberg.com/

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships