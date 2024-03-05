Kiara Education Solution Pvt. Ltd. Announces Dr. (Hon) Jyotsna Behl's Felicitation at the House of Lords in London

KES CEO Dr. (Hon.) Jyotsna Behl honored at the House of Lords for Her Transformative Work in Happiness Coaching, Personal Development, and Wellness Training

NEW DELHI, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kiara Education Solution Private Limited (KES), a leader in the domain of happiness coaching, employee engagement, and well-being training, is thrilled to reveal the felicitation of its CEO, Dr. (Hon) Jyotsna Behl, in the prestigious House of Lords, London. Jyotsna was felicitated on February 17th, by Bharat Gaurav Samman at Bharat Mahotsav organized by Confluence and hosted by The Loomba Foundation, The Felicitations done by The chief guest Dr. Sandhya Purecha Chairperson Sangeet Natak Academy Ministry of culture and chairperson W-20 of G-20 .and the gracious presence of Lord Loomba CBE. Jyotsna graciously received a certificate that comes as a recognition of her outstanding contributions as a Happiness Coach and her impact on social welfare as a Life Transformation Facilitator and Soft Skills Trainer.

Bharat Mahotsav London 2024, also served as the stage for announcing Jyotsna's latest book cover "EgoGym For Billionaires". This eagerly anticipated book "EgoGym for Billionaires" explores the essence of ego, providing insights into its origins and impactful role in personal growth. Jyotsna shares the secrets to monumental success, encouraging readers to break free from their comfort zones, reshape their self-image, and cultivate a positive ego. With inspiration from 100+ high achievers and a wealth of academic expertise, this book offers actionable tools to navigate life's challenges. This book promises insights into cultivating a mindset geared towards significant achievement and life mastery, offering strategies for self-improvement and goal attainment.

Jyotsna's interactive talk on the stage on the first day of Bharat Mahotsav created heartfelt connections with the audience as she shared compelling insights into the power of positive thinking and resilience, leaving an indelible impact on the captivated and enthralled audience.

Jyotsna's journey to this point has been underpinned by her robust academic and professional background. She holds an MBA from Washington State University, USA, an M.Tech from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, and a B.E. from Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Delhi, where she was awarded the "Gold Medal" for her exceptional academic performance. Further bolstering her expertise, Jyotsna completed the Senior Certified Professional Coach Training Program from Coach Transformation Academy (CTA), Dubai, an International Coaching Federation (ICF) accredited program. This rich educational tapestry has provided Jyotsna with the foundation to excel in her role as a Happiness Coach, impacting the lives of thousands through her work at KES.

Clients flock to KES for its integration of inner re-engineering, entrepreneurship, soft skills and life skills training, and happiness coaching programs. The holistic transformation framework addresses the seven levels of being—Breath, Body, Mind, Intellect, Memory, Ego, and Self—ensuring a comprehensive developmental experience. KES's approach guarantees a notable productivity surge, with an 86% boost in effectiveness when training is coupled with coaching.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. (Hon.) Jyotsna Behl, KES has become a beacon for those seeking a journey towards happiness and success. Jyotsna's rich background as an international strategic advisor and TEDx speaker, and her significant contributions through nearly two decades in International Civil Services with the World Health Organization, highlight her commitment to fostering global well-being. Her academic prowess and certifications in coaching and happiness courses further accentuate her dedication to positive education and transformation.

As KES continues to lead the charge in promoting happiness by choice, not chance, it invites individuals to engage with Jyotsna's transformative message. Those interested in embarking on this journey towards happiness and success are encouraged to visit the KES website or Jyotsna's Instagram handle @JyotsnaBehl, providing insights into her methodologies and the impact of her work.

KES is a dynamic team of trusted coaching professionals and corporate trainers, dedicated to guiding individuals toward transformative growth, happiness by choice, and success. In addressing the pressing need for happiness training and coaching across all age groups, especially in the face of rising mental health challenges in India, KES's work is of paramount importance.

With a wealth of industry-recognized qualifications and a diverse range of expertise, KES stands as a beacon of hope and guidance for those seeking to navigate the complexities of modern life with grace and happiness.

+919910097974, [email protected], http://www.kiaraedu.com

