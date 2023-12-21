Kibler & Kirch-designed "Cowboy Christmas" Home Recognized by Country Living Magazine in Holiday Feature

Kibler & Kirch interior design owner and creative director Jeremiah Young has found renown for his way with holiday décor, most recently a Montana log cabin that, styled for Christmas, caught the attention of Country Living magazine, earning an eight-page feature on the home. Young also was spotlighted in Mountain Living magazine with his designer tips for decking the halls, a skill on display in the Country Living-featured cabin, richly appointed with plaids, sleigh bells, antlers, and greens just in time for the holidays.
BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even before he put the final touches on the new-build log cabin's interiors in Montana's Paradise Valley, Jeremiah Young envisioned the home as an ideal canvas for a picture-perfect Christmas. Owner and creative director of Billings, Montana-based design house Kibler & Kirch, Young is known for his affinity for the time-burnished and handmade – and an instinctive connection to the West that brings authentic regional roots to his interior design projects, gaining his work notice in coffee-table books like Cabin Style and Young himself a recent spot on Western Home Journal's "Leading Men of Western Design." The Montana cabin's Young-curated real-West charm and thoughtful approach to holiday décor, offset by a snowy Absaroka Mountains backdrop, quickly caught the eye of Country Living, which spotlights the Kibler & Kirch project in "Cowboy Christmas" in its December 2023 – January 2024 holiday issue.
While Kibler & Kirch designs client-focused interiors that can range from mountain contemporary to a fresh take on traditional to straight-up vintage Wild West, Young has also gained something of a reputation as a Santa Claus of holiday décor since his creation of a Holiday Home pop-up shop in his Kibler & Kirch-headquarters historic Stapleton Building in downtown Billings in 2021. Recently, his Christmas magic has gained multiple seasonal shout-outs from online DIY design mega-brand The Spruce, including recently in "120 Christmas Decoration Ideas for Every Room in the House." Also this year, Mountain Living tapped Young for an article in its November/December issue on "how mountain designers deck the halls." To bring signature style to holiday décor, the magazine explains, he starts with pattern. "One of the things I feel strongly about is that the holidays give you a free pass to embrace your love of plaids," Young tells Mountain Living. "They just work."
Indeed, classic plaids are integral to interiors throughout the Country Living-featured cabin, where they bring rich color and a traditional coziness to everything from accent pillows on the great room sofa to the upholstered backs of Old Hickory chairs around the dining room table. Paired with garlands of fresh greens – and of handmade Amish sleigh bells on the tree – the plaids' strong reds feel properly festive. But they also bring a timeless true-to-Montana cabin feel year-round, where they're comfortably at home with rich leather, Navajo-inspired rugs, warm handcrafted wooden pieces, locally sourced stone, antler chandeliers and Western Art.
Despite building it new, the homeowners wanted a "true Montana ranch" that looked "like it's been on this land for a long time," they tell Country Living. That desire for a been-there-forever vibe led them to Young and his Kibler & Kirch team, who curated and custom-designed furnishings, fixtures and fabrics, ranging from a dramatic 60-inch antler chandelier and iconic bison mount over the fireplace in the great room, to an iron-and-leather blacksmith-made chandelier and Old Hickory chairs upholstered with Ralph Lauren textiles and nailhead detailing in the dining room, to rustic built-in shelves stocked with books bound in red and a turn-of-the-century photo of Native Americans by Edward S. Curtis in the reading nook.
"This is a quintessential Montana cabin filled with warmth and patina," Young tells Country Living. "There are imperfections everywhere in the materials that show things touched by human hands. It's what gives the house so much soul." Or, as the homeowners tell the magazine, in the ultimate sign of satisfaction, "Everything about this home is a lifetime dream come true."
