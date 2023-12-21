Kibler & Kirch-designed "Cowboy Christmas" Home Recognized by Country Living Magazine in Holiday Feature

"This is a quintessential Montana cabin filled with warmth and patina," Young tells Country Living. Post this

Indeed, classic plaids are integral to interiors throughout the Country Living-featured cabin, where they bring rich color and a traditional coziness to everything from accent pillows on the great room sofa to the upholstered backs of Old Hickory chairs around the dining room table. Paired with garlands of fresh greens – and of handmade Amish sleigh bells on the tree – the plaids' strong reds feel properly festive. But they also bring a timeless true-to-Montana cabin feel year-round, where they're comfortably at home with rich leather, Navajo-inspired rugs, warm handcrafted wooden pieces, locally sourced stone, antler chandeliers and Western Art.

Despite building it new, the homeowners wanted a "true Montana ranch" that looked "like it's been on this land for a long time," they tell Country Living. That desire for a been-there-forever vibe led them to Young and his Kibler & Kirch team, who curated and custom-designed furnishings, fixtures and fabrics, ranging from a dramatic 60-inch antler chandelier and iconic bison mount over the fireplace in the great room, to an iron-and-leather blacksmith-made chandelier and Old Hickory chairs upholstered with Ralph Lauren textiles and nailhead detailing in the dining room, to rustic built-in shelves stocked with books bound in red and a turn-of-the-century photo of Native Americans by Edward S. Curtis in the reading nook.

"This is a quintessential Montana cabin filled with warmth and patina," Young tells Country Living. "There are imperfections everywhere in the materials that show things touched by human hands. It's what gives the house so much soul." Or, as the homeowners tell the magazine, in the ultimate sign of satisfaction, "Everything about this home is a lifetime dream come true."

About Jeremiah Young's Kibler & Kirch:

Annually recognized on Mountain Living magazine's Top Mountain Designers list and seen in national media from Country Living to the Wall Street Journal, Kibler & Kirch resonates with a distinctive – and distinctly Western – style. Its Billings, Montana, showroom represents more than 100 companies featuring a carefully curated collection of American-made furnishings and décor ranging from rustic to refined. And owner and creative director Jeremiah Young and staff bring those resources – and deep connections with regional artists and artisans, including those represented by Young's Stapleton Gallery – to bear on crafting timeless interiors for clients where the spirit of the West meets modern treasures that are built to last. Follow Kibler & Kirch on Instagram and for more information, visit http://www.kiblerandkirch.com.

