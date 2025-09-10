KIBO Accelerates Innovation and Product Momentum with Reverse Logistics, B2B Commerce Enhancements, and New AI Agents

Our roadmap is laser-focused on solving real operational pain points for our clients. Whether it's AI agents that automate merchandising or reverse logistics workflows that cut costs, our goal is to deliver smarter tools that scale with our customers' businesses. Post this

Reverse Logistics and Returns Automation

KIBO introduced comprehensive Reverse Logistics functionality that gives brands complete control over post-purchase operations. Key features include:

Intelligent Return Routing - to reduce costs and processing times.

Disposition Mapping & Routing - to route items based on condition, maximizing recovery and minimizing waste.

Custom Return Rules - by product, customer, or customer segment for fraud prevention and compliance.

These updates help businesses simplify returns while improving customer satisfaction and driving ESG-aligned outcomes.

Expanding OMS and B2B Flexibility

KIBO strengthened its Order Management System (OMS) and B2B offering with the following enhancements:

B2B Order Release Prioritization and Purchase Limits – Clients can now prioritize orders for high-value accounts and enforce purchase thresholds at a granular level, for example, per product, customer, or customer segment, to prevent over-ordering.

Estimated Delivery Date (EDD) – Enhanced real-time EDD calculations using location fulfillment capacity, processing times, transfer times, and carrier transit data to improve delivery accuracy and transparency.

Rule-Based Inventory Management – Quickly update safety stock by applying rules using product and location criteria, enabling agile adjustments that keep you ahead in a fast-paced retail world.

These features support omnichannel operation, helping teams effectively manage inventory and orchestrate fulfillment across locations.

Advancing Agentic Commerce with New Merchandiser Agent

Following the successful launch of KIBO Agentic Commerce and the general availability of its Shopper Agent and Customer Service Agent in the first half of 2025, the company has now delivered its next AI agent and a new dashboard to make managing organizational agents easier.

Merchandiser Agent – Automate merchandising operations and save time. Our platform enables teams to rapidly generate product descriptions from attributes, create essential data for SEO, and translate content to reach a global audience.

Agent Administration Dashboard – Streamline Agentic Commerce operations by centralizing the configuration and management of agents, playbooks, and performance metrics.

Get to market faster with KIBO's commerce agents. Powered by Google Cloud's Gemini, KIBO's agents are pre-trained for instant deployment and deliver lightning-fast results by executing directly at the API level. Additionally, the agents, equipped with AI Vector Search, are able to find products more effectively than traditional synonym-based searches. This technology enables them to quickly locate relevant items with greater relevancy.

More agents will be released throughout the year to support teams' operational efficiencies, business productivity, and commerce growth.

Additional Q2 Innovations Driving Operational Efficiency

Gemini-Powered AI Vector Search – Context-aware natural language search for commerce leverages Gemini for Google Cloud and best-in-class vector technology to dynamically refine queries and rerank results for unmatched precision and speed.

Optimized Bulk Pick — Rule-driven creation of bulk picks using categories, products, and shipment attributes to dynamically group items. This speeds up fulfillment and improves accuracy, even in high-volume environments.

Inventory Condition Mapping – Route and fulfill orders based on inventory quality (e.g., new, refurbished, resale) to maximize asset recovery.

Continued Q3 Momentum and Operational Enhancements

KIBO's momentum continues into Q3 with the launch of new fulfillment, shipping, and agentic innovations, including:

Partial Backorder Release – Gives clients the flexibility to release backordered items as they become available, instead of waiting for all items in an order to be in stock.

Shipment Extensibility & Attributes – Extensible shipment APIs and support for custom attributes on shipments that can address use cases like temperature control, special handling, or age verification required to ensure specific handling requirements are met.

Return Extensibility & Attributes – Enhance the return APIs with before and after arc actions, and support custom return attributes, enabling more flexible and detailed return processes.

Extensible Inventory Attributes – Support for custom inventory attributes, enabling the use of these attributes for filter logic in Order Routing to address unique use cases for specific clients.

Storefront 2FA and OTP – Two-Factor Authentication and One-Time Password features will provide your customers with an extra layer of protection.

Optimize Inventory – Set inventory thresholds and leverage Order Routing to prevent excess stock from building up.

Additionally, KIBO will be releasing the following features later this year:

Order Routing Agent – A new feature that provides an explanation for why a specific order was assigned to a particular location, bringing greater transparency and insight into the order routing process.

Promotional Agent – AI agent that can configure promotions, as well as explain why a promotion was applied to an order.

Dropship & EDI Integration – An advanced solution that allows businesses to easily manage dropship orders and centralize management of the vendor's lifecycle, catalog, inventory, locations, order fulfillment, and more via EDI, API, or UI.

Ecosystem Expansion and Analyst Recognition

KIBO continues to grow its partner ecosystem with pre-composed commerce offerings like KIBO GO (with Smith) for B2B and KIBO Launchpad (with Perficient) for agentic commerce to accelerate onboarding. At this year's KIBO Connect Summit, the company recognized:

Perficient as GTM Partner of the Year

Publicis Sapient as Delivery Partner of the Year

Smith as Newcomer Partner of the Year

KIBO also launched KIBO Converge, the industry's first post-sales technology ecosystem for unified commerce, with strategic integrations from Jumpmind, Akeneo, OneRail, Logicbroker, Easypost, Shipium, and more.

In recognition of its innovation and impact, KIBO was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q1 2025.

"We're not just adding features. KIBO is rethinking how modern commerce gets done," said Sachin Sharma, Chief Product Officer at KIBO. "Our roadmap is laser-focused on solving real operational pain points for our clients. Whether it's AI agents that automate merchandising or reverse logistics workflows that cut costs, our goal is to deliver smarter tools that scale with our customers' businesses."

